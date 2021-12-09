Do I need to use VPN and HTTPS to protect my connection?

Should I use VPN if I browse HTTPS sites?

First of all, we must mention the differences between HTTP and HTTPS. Surely when browsing the Internet you have seen that there are pages that have a URL starting with HTTP and others that have an “S” appended. The latter case means that it is an encrypted site and our data will not be easily exposed if, for example, we surf a public Wi-Fi.

One of the missions of VPNs is precisely encrypt the connection and prevent that data from being leaked. So is it really necessary to use a VPN if we browse secure and encrypted pages? The truth is that they are not two incompatible things.

For one thing, HTTPS means that that particular site is encrypted. That is, the URL that we are putting in the browser, as it could be RedesZone.net. But of course, what if that website is linking to any other HTTP page and we enter it? There we would lose that protection.