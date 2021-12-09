Do you want a Garmin watch? This one with GPS is at the price of a laugh

An example of the behavior in the sport section offered by this smartwatch is that it is capable of recognize with great precision a good amount of sports , such as practicing swimming (In this it helps a lot that the protection against water of this device is excellent); go play golf; ride a bike ; running outdoors; and, even, it also has everything you need to recognize the climbing -In this the altimeter that includes the wearable accessory we are talking about helps a lot.

with a color finish black where there is no lack of a very successful fusion of plastic and metal (the strap is made of silicone with a traditional buckle closure that provides great reliability). The fact is that we are talking about the Garmin Venu 2, a device that has, among other virtues, everything you need to be an excellent companion when you go out to do any type of sport. That is, it includes all sensors necessary, as well as Gps so that you can accurately record any exercise what you do.

Moon great deal

Thanks to the existing discount on Amazon you can buy this smartwatch at one of its lowest prices ever, since you only have to pay 319 euros to have it at home … and without adding anything for shipping costs if you have a Prime account. We speak, therefore, a 20% discount which is not bad at all in order to get all the gifts you need for this Christmas. We leave you below the link to use to get the Garmin Venu 2 at a price that you may not see again in a long time:

More about this Garmin watch

One of the ones that we find interesting has to do with the synchronization process with the phones. This is done through the use of technology Bluetooth and with an application that is downloaded for free for both the operating system ios as for Android. In this way, you can be completely sure that you will not find any kind of problem when using it with any smartphone you have. By the way, it is important to mention that this is a model that has a chip NFC what makes possible among other things that you can make mobile payments.

To finish we want to highlight that the autonomy that you will find in this Garmin Venu 2 is quite good, since it reaches the 11 days of regular use with just one charge of its battery that is done through the use of a USB cable. Obviously, if you have the smartwatch GPS active, things change, but the good behavior is maintained since you can get eight hours with this element always working … more than enough for you to complete any training you do. The truth is that this accessory is now a good purchase option taking into account your discount.