Dollar price today December 9, peso depreciates

Today Thursday, December 9, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20.9690 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday at 20.9652 units.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.35% or 7.3 cents, trading around 21.01 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.9192 and a maximum of 21.0581 pesos per dollar.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.9652 – Sale: $ 20.9652

: Buy $ 20.9652 – Sale: $ 20.9652 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.51 – Sale: $ 21.20

: Buy: $ 20.51 – Sale: $ 21.20 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.46

: Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.46 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.80 – Sale: $ 21.20

Buy: $ 19.80 – Sale: $ 21.20 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 22.00 IXE: Buy: $ 19.80 – Sale: $ 21.20

Buy: $ 19.80 – Sale: $ 21.20 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 21.50 Monex: Buy: $ 20.62 – Sale: $ 21.62

Buy: $ 20.62 – Sale: $ 21.62 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 20.49

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 20.49 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.50 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 20.50 – Sale: $ 21.50 Santander: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.64

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.64 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.53 – Sale: $ 21.54

Buy: $ 20.53 – Sale: $ 21.54 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.70

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 49,397.0 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.73 pesos, for $ 28.68 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

