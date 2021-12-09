Drake asked to withdraw his two Grammy nominations

The Canadian singer Drake asked that his two Grammy nominations this year be withdrawn, and the Recording Academy responded to your request, informed several sources to the AFP this Monday.

Drake was nominated in two rap categories for the January ceremony, but His hit album “Certified Lover Boy” does not appear in the general award categories.

The reasons for request the withdrawal of their nominations were not informed by the representatives of Drake.

A source close to the artist said that he and his manager made the decision, which was accepted by the Grammy organizers.