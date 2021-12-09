Drake asked to withdraw his two Grammy nominations

Los Angeles United States.
The Canadian singer Drake asked that his two Grammy nominations this year be withdrawn, and the Recording Academy responded to your request, informed several sources to the AFP this Monday.
Drake was nominated in two rap categories for the January ceremony, but His hit album “Certified Lover Boy” does not appear in the general award categories.
The reasons for request the withdrawal of their nominations were not informed by the representatives of Drake.
A source close to the artist said that he and his manager made the decision, which was accepted by the Grammy organizers.
The information was confirmed to the AFP by a source of the Recording Academy. The Drake’s nominations were removed from the Grammy Awards website just as the last stage of voting begins.
Drake, one of the most influential musicians in the world, has won four Grammy Awards but has had friction with the Academy.
In a 2017 interview, he accused the organizers of the Grammy from pigeonhole him as a rapper because he’s black.
“The only category I fit into is rap, maybe because I’ve rapped in the past or because I’m black.“He told Apple’s Beats radio.
At the 2019 ceremony, Drake He again went public with his frustration that black hip-hop artists don’t get enough credit.
“We move in a field dominated by opinions and not by facts,” lamented the singer when accepting his award for Best Rap Song awarded to “God’s Plan”.
“This is an industry where sometimes the last word falls on a lot of people who may not understand what a mixed race boy from Canada has to say,” he claimed.
Other black artists, including The Weeknd, Frank Ocean and Jay-Z have qualified as irrelevant the grammy awards in recent years, especially stating that they fail to recognize black performers.
The 64th Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on January 31 in Los Angeles.