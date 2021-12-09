Eddy Reynoso spoke about whether they will agree to a weight for the fight between Canelo Álvarez and Ilunga Makabu

In the last hours, Eddy Reynoso commented on whether or not they will agree on the weight for the clash between Canelo Álvarez and Ilunga Makabu.

A few weeks ago, Saul Canelo Alvarez and Eddy reynoso made an official request to confront Ilunga Makabu for him WBC Cruiser World Title. On the other hand, in the last hours, the Guadalajara coach was confident against the Congolese and commented that for the moment they will not negotiate to agree on a peso. Will they comply?

Throughout the Mexican’s career he has received a great deal of criticism because he had put clauses regarding the weight that his opponents should give. One of the points was in rehydration since for the day of the fight they are only a few kilos above the category.

On the other hand, after asking for a cruise opportunity, fans and specialists speculate on a possible negotiation to agree on a peso. But nevertheless, Ilunga Makabu made it clear that no type of weight will be agreed to contest the world title of the 200 pounds.

On the other hand, in the last hours, Eddy reynoso He commented that they will not ask for anything regarding the weigh-in, but that they will see in the negotiations. “No, but we will see how the negotiations will be. The important thing is that we have the fight and then we begin to negotiate with his people and it will be seen what will happen “, said the coach of Canelo Álvarez to Fight Hub TV.

Finally, the coach of Canelo Alvarez made it clear that he is always close to 200 pounds prior to his fights. “Canelo’s weight, two months before a fight, is a weight that he can adapt to cruising. So we just have to train hard, it has a great preparation time, and we will appear strong “, ended.