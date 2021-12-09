Edson Gutiérrez wants to leave Rayados due to lack of opportunity

Editorial Mediotiempo

On Striped there are players who want to continue with the project of Javier Aguirre, but there are also those who prefer to go out to have a greater opportunity to play.

Edson gutierrez is one of the cases in which the footballer wants to change of scene, since in the Monterrey, this right back has not had enough minutes.

Edson arrived at the Apertura 2018 to The gang, but it has always been the two on the right wing to have a player like Stefan medina, but in this tournament it was even worse, because once he was physically at one hundred Erick Aguirre, Javier Aguirre contemplated him over Guti.

For the same reason and when he cannot win a place, he looks for a team that gives him minutes to be able to have continuity and establish himself in first class. This was confirmed by a source close to the player to Channel 6 Sports.

The Mexican defender played seven duels in the Apertura 2021, being the game only in three of them, with a total of 268 minutes, he also received two yellows and one red.

Necaxa He was interested in his services prior to Apertura 2021, but his agent today will be looking for a club to accommodate the player.

– With information from José Elgueta / Multimedios –