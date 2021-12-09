Eduin Caz: how much does the vocalist of Grupo Firme charge per concert?

It is no secret to anyone that for a few months the most famous group in Mexico is Firm Group, the artists have all achieved dreams, a few days ago they culminated their successful tour by USA and recently they released a duet with Maluma, which in a few hours surpassed millions of views.

Although Firm Group It is made up of several talented musicians, the leader and first voice is Eduin Caz, a 27-year-old young man from Sinaloa, but who began his career in Tijuana Baja California.

On various occasions Eduin caz He has declared that all those who make up the team are doing super well in a matter of money, that each one has managed to buy their house, the latest model cars and dress in fashion with garments from renowned brands such as Gucci, Prada and Louis Vuitton.

Much of the fans of Firm Group They applaud all the success they have, because they have seen how they have earned the recognition of the people, their fellow artists and how they have grown and each time it shows how well they are doing economically.

One of the questions that the followers of the band ask the most is how much Eduin Caz earns, although the exact figure has not been revealed, it is known that Firm Group charges 2.3 million dollars per event, according to information from the agency AP.

Being one of the partners, first voice and leader Eduin caz takes most of all musicians. The second musician who could earn more is Joaquín Ruiz, who is the bassist and with whom he started Firm Group.

Eduin’s earnings have led to him investing in other businesses apart from music, some of them are: a seafood restaurant in Medellin, Colombia, Real Estate in Tijuana and his new clothing line that came to light in 2021 and that can be acquired physically and virtually.

