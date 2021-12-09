Érika Buenfil reveals that Rob Schneider sought her out to work together

Thanks to his foray into social media, Erika Buenfil She has managed to boost her career and make herself known to new generations, who have received her with open arms.

But not only has it gained followers within the users of these networks, it has also managed to make one of the cHollywood’s most famous media became one of his biggest fans, it is nothing more and nothing less than Rob Schneider.

And it is that recently, Buenfil revealed that had a meeting with the actor and that it would have been he who sought her out with the intention that they will collaborate togethers: “It was totally unexpected. They called my manager, Victor, and told him that if we could go to record a pilot, he would produce it “, said the actress in an interview for the program The Sun rises.

The protagonist of ‘Overcome the past’, She also confessed to being surprised, since the actor from ‘This body is not mine’ he knew a lot about her and her career. “He knew a lot about me through the networks! and for his wife, obviously ”, added.

Érika also boasted the great admiration that Rob has for him, even assured that toplaudited his success in social networkss: “In the United States, having so many followers, being an influencer, does make you feel like a boom. For him it was very wow ”, stressed.

Finally, the green-eyed woman explained a little about the meeting they held, although she did not want to say much about the work projects together: “He sat with us, ate with us. He shared pictures of his new Hollywood movie with me. Well, I already relaxed! Between my bad English and his bad Spanish, we had an incredible afternoon ”, ended.