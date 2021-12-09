Europa League: Which teams could be Barcelona’s possible rivals in the Europa League?

For the first time since 04/03, Barcelona will play the Europa League. The culés had more than 15 years of not playing in the competition. So much time has passed, that the competition had another name and several format changes have already been seen.

For this season, due to the appearance of the UEFA Conference League, the Europa League knockout round was modified. There is no round of sixteenths anymore, but a preliminary phase, where the second in the Europa League group stage against those who were third in their groups in the Champions League, including Barcelona. The first places in the group stage of the Europa League advance directly to the round of 16.

Before the dispute of the last day of Thursday, Lyon (Group A), Monaco (B Group), Bayer Leverkusen (Group G) and West Ham (Group H) won their groups. C is still open to everyone (Leicester, Spartak Moscow, Napoli and Legia Warsaw), D is disputed by Eintracht Frankfurt and Olympiacos, E will be between Lazio and Galatasaray, and F between Red Star, Braga and Midtjylland.

There are already two teams that, whatever happens, will be second in their group in the Europa League: the Betis and Rangers. By the rules of the draw, if it is not possible to measure teams from the same Federation, only the Scots are possible rivals of the Catalans. Among the other alternatives, to be defined on Thursday, are PSV or Real Sociedad (Group B, the txuri urdin would not be a possible rival), the four already mentioned from Group C, Eintracht or Olympiacos in the D, Lazio or Galatasaray in the E, the three in the F (Red Star, Braga and Midtjylland) and Dinamo Zagreb or Genk of H.