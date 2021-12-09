Facebook Releases Its Metaverse App; the stock rises By Investing.com



By Carjuan Cruz

Investing.com – Mark Zuckerberg has wasted no time since announcing the renaming of Facebook (NASDAQ 🙂 to Meta and assuring that it would move from a social network to a much more general and advanced metaverse. Today the technology giant decided to open Horizon Worlds to the general public, the largest Metaverse app so far, and which was private until today.

The announcement boosted the company’s stock by 2.3%, trading at $ 335.7, but later trimmed earnings and remains in the green by less than 1%. Accumulates a recovery of 5.8% in the last five days, after the recovery rally that reflected the technological in general this week.

“Our hope is that in the next decade, the Metaverse will reach a billion people, host hundreds of billions of dollars in digital commerce, and support jobs for millions of creators and developers,” Zuckerberg said in October, when he announced the change. by name.

Horizon Worlds was created in 2019, and its beta version was kept private until today. Now people -for now only in the United States and Canada-, over 18 years old, will be able to access the application without an invitation.

Although the app had already been made, opening it to the public points to be an important step by Zuckerberg towards the Metaverse he wants to build. Horizon Worlds is a virtual space for meetings, games and other virtual reality activities; pIt allows to be with 20 people in the same virtual space andTo enter, you only need a Facebook account.

It also offers innovative programming alternatives, however, there are still no ways of monetization for users, nor as a creator, guide or player. Therefore, the next steps are aimed at linking the app with Horizon Venues, which will allow organizing virtual reality events, and also with Horizon Workrooms, which is software for jobs.

Zuckerberg’s plans for the Metaverse accelerated after complaints that a former company employee filed, accusing Facebook of interposing the company’s financial interests over users.

In one year the price of the shares has risen 20%, and the capitalization of the company stands at 919.540 million dollars.