Farewell to Fela Jar, acting teacher ›Culture› Granma

Photo: Juvenal Balán

When the actress Verónica Lynn spoke in an interview about the visceral learning process, she explained that knowing how to select what is important, what is positive, was a key maxim. To her, he said, everyone had taught her something.

Along with Gina Cabrera, Margarita Balboa, Josefina Henríquez, Pedro Álvarez, Enrique Santiesteban and Eduardo Egea, her teachers of theater and life, at the same time co-workers, from whom she had learned so much, was the first actress Fela Jar , passed away yesterday at the age of 97.

With his goodbye, theater, cinema, radio and television were sad. Also those who knew her, and those who sat there in the silence of contemplation, only interrupted by applause. Fela was the teacher of many, not just Lynn.

The theater remembers her, among other works, for her imprint in A tram called desire and Cecilia Valdés, with the Lyric Theater. Television featured his performance in short stories, theaters and spaces such as Horizons and Grandes Novelas.

Fela Jar, National Television Award, Radio and Television Artist of Merit, and Actuar por la trabajo de la vida award, was a member of the cast of the television serial In Silence Has Had to Be, where the actress expressed that she learned together with her colleagues to love acting more.