FC Barcleona: Clément Lenglet speaks after controversial photo laughing with Robert Lewandowski | Bayern Munich | Champions League | sports

FC Barcleona: Clément Lenglet speaks after controversial photo laughing with Robert Lewandowski | Bayern Munich | Champions League

Clément Lenglet finds himself in the eye of the storm after he was caught talking and smiling with Robert Lewandowski minutes after the referee ended the match between Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona. This action was harshly criticized on social networks because the Blaugrana club was eliminated from the Champions League.

