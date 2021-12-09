FC Barcleona: Clément Lenglet speaks after controversial photo laughing with Robert Lewandowski | Bayern Munich | Champions League | sports

Clément Lenglet finds himself in the eye of the storm after he was caught talking and smiling with Robert Lewandowski minutes after the referee ended the match between Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona. This action was harshly criticized on social networks because the Blaugrana club was eliminated from the Champions League.

The French footballer spoke on Thursday the 9th through his Instagram about this issue and indicated that said image focused by the cameras has nothing to do with his feelings for the defeat of the culé club. In addition, he stressed that the action only reflects an exchange of words with the Polish striker and put a special photo.

“I want to send a message to the culé fans. First of all, my sadness for yesterday’s result, this club only deserves the greatest and we have not been able to comply with it “, began to relate the 26-year-old defender, who played four of the six Barcelona games, missed both first, against the Bavarians and Dinamo Kiev.

“The second, explain an image of me in which I smile with Lewandowski about something that had just happened at that moment. It is a specific reaction that in no way reflects my feeling for the result . My values ​​are unquestionable and anyone who knows me knows my commitment and my love for my profession, for Barça and especially for its fans ”, he added.