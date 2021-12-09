FEI panel suspends the mayor of Guaynabo, Ángel Pérez

The Office of the Independent Special Prosecutor’s Panel (OPFEI) suspended today, Thursday, the mayor of Guaynabo, Angel Perez, following the federal charges he faces for acts of corruption, he confirmed The new day.

The president of OPFEI, Nydia Cotto Vives, indicated that this agency today issued a resolution to that effect and with broader repercussions for Pérez.

“The reorganization plan number 1 of 2012 by means of which the Disciplinary Administrative Processing Unit is created establishes that when a mayor or municipal legislator is arrested because he is charged with criminal charges, the summary suspension of employment proceeds,” said Cotto Vives.

“Luisa Colom García, deputy mayor, has to strip Pérez of any municipal property, be it cell phones, vehicles, credit card or any municipal property”added.

The resolution also orders that Pérez’s access to the mayor’s office or municipal facilities be prevented, the lawyer said.

Likewise, the city council’s finance director, Edwin Reyes González, must certify to the OPFEI the economic benefits that the mayor had.

Cotto Vives explained that the resolution will be effective until the criminal case against Pérez is completed.

The federal court set a $ 10,000 “secured” bond on Pérez after he was arrested this morning on corruption charges brought against him by a federal grand jury.

The charges accuse him of conspiring, bribery and extortion. The charges carry a maximum of five years, ten years and 20 years in prison, respectively.