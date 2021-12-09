Fernández Dynasty: For this reason Alejandro Fernández broke relationship with his brother Gerardo | VIDEO

Olga Wornat, journalist and writer, author of the book “The last king” the unauthorized biography of Vincent Fernandez, spoke about the reason that prompted her to create the work, as well as some obscure “chapters” around the dynasty FernandezWell, it is not a “rosy story”.

Wornat explained that those who enter the book will discover that the attitude of their children, especially Gerardo, will know that it is sad, well “Charro de Huentitán“He was carefree with money and also helped his friends. However, the” foal “mentioned is the opposite.

“All the people I interviewed told me: ‘you have to have Be careful with Gerardo. Gerardo is dangerous. Be careful with Gerardo. Gerardo filters your father. Gerardo controls everything ‘And I said:’ but what is wrong with Gerardo ‘and I began to do the research without giving him a chapter because he is not so important, he is not famous and he has not done anything in his life to deserve a chapter, it seemed a lot to me, “Wornat explained in an interview for First hand.

Likewise, the writer mentioned that her relationship with her siblings is complex. He pointed to Gerardo as one of those involved in the alleged internment of Vicente Fernández Jr to a rehabilitation clinic for addictions on April 16.

Vicente Fernández Jr. shared an image to make it clear that there are no family disputes (Photo: @ vicentefdzjr9)

Gerardo and Alejandro will suddenly separate

During a long and interesting interview, Gustavo Adolfo Infante He asked the journalist why the brothers Alejandro and Gerardo broke off their relationships, if the latter was leading the career of the former; she replied that because he stole from her.

“Because he stole money from her, stole money from the performances of the palenques and Alejandro discovered it. That is what happened. It was a scandal, the situation was very violent. ”

What prompted Wornat to write “The Last King”?

The writer explained that she lived in Mexico for 15 years and that as a child she grew up listening to songs by Vicente Fernández and all the representatives of vernacular music. “I became fond of those songs, the book is a little dedicated to my mother,” he explained.

One day I went to the neighborhood of San Juan de Dios and heard “that it will be nice for you. I had a tequila and said, I have to do it and that is how I decided to make the book together with Editorial Planeta,” he explained.

