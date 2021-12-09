Five Cuban women denounce sexual abuse by troubadour Fernando Bécquer

Five Cuban women denounce this Wednesday the sexual abuse they suffered on the island by the troubadour Fernando Bécquer in the independent media The sneeze.

The five women told the outlet how the musician manipulated them while they were university students to sexually abuse them, through the Yoruba religion that they profess.

One of the witnesses tells how he invited her to his house “to throw the snails” [consulta religiosa] and there, thinking that he was going to do his ritual, “he began to pass his hand over my leg and I asked him not to touch me. He started to masturbate and I don’t remember very well what happened ”.

The stories of the five women related coincide in the same way of acting on the part of the troubadour to commit his abuses, in addition to exposing that his behavior as a sexual predator is known and admitted by the circle of musicians that accompanies him, in which they cited the singer-songwriters Adrián Berazaín and Mauricio Figueiral.

“I find him very dirty, who can be a sick person, with some psychiatric or psychological disorder, like the others, his friends, who, knowing what he does, knowing the details, do nothing or tell him anything,” he says. one of the interviewees, who wanted to reserve her real name.

The report also highlights that most of the women interviewed were aware of the abuse suffered some time later, since the first thing they thought was that they “fell into a trap or behaved as ‘stupid’.

For the members of the YoSíTeCreoEnCuba platform, this is because “violence against women, children, sexual and gender dissidents is normalized in the patriarchy, so that sometimes there are episodes of violence that are not recognized as such”.

“People do not know that they are living in a situation of violence, just as others do not know that they are doing violence. There are many demonstrations whose course is sneaky and concealed, ”they also explained.

In addition to the denunciation of these five women, who for the first time speak publicly of the abuse of which they were victims, the report also exposes the null visibility that reports of sexual assaults have in Cuba, a phenomenon that occurs much more than is believed .

According to the YoSíTeCreoEnCuba platform, the Family Code in force in Cuba, dating from 1975, “in terms of violence against women does not make any allusion.”

They explained that Article 26, which regulates the treatment between spouses, “is restricted to gender violence from the perspective of marital relations, leaving out other violent variants for those who are not united by formalized marriage. The effects of psychological violence or cruel physical or mental treatment are not recognized in this body of law, as other legal systems in the region do ”.

Neither in the area of ​​criminal law, they pointed out, is there any section of norms that protects women, nor is intrafamily violence classified as a single crime, since “it is arrived at by inferring it by various criminal types, but it does not exist as a special legal right in some of the titles of the code ”.

Bécquer, currently 51 years old, has a self-taught training as a singer-songwriter and has developed his musical career in spaces in Havana, such as La Casona de Línea, in Vedado, which is very popular with adolescents and young people.

There he usually performs on Sundays, accompanied by musicians such as Adrián Berazaín and Mauricio Figueiral.

According to the aforementioned medium, in his songs the aggressive and obscene language stands out regarding women, such as And don’t let me fall and hold it for me and I like all the pepillas.

Their presence is also common in informal places such as Parque de G, also in Vedado.

It also belongs to the official Hermanos Saíz Association, and performs regularly at trova festivals such as Longina and others that take place in different provinces of the island.

Although he is not a renowned or highly recognized artist in Cuba, he is well known and popular among young university students and pre-university students.

He has only two albums released with a marked stance of support for the regime: Cuban wherever you want and The black of your life.

Two years ago it transpired the denunciation of the abuses and attacks committed by the musician José Luis Cortés “El Tosco” against the Cuban singer Dianelys Alfonso, better known as “the Goddess of Cuba”, during his time at the NG La Banda group.

This complaint was also supported by the platform to support victims of gender violence in Cuba, # YoSíTeCreo, which sent an extensive letter to all women Cuban women who have suffered or suffer sexual abuse and / or physical and emotional abuse.

The initiative, in addition to supporting women victims of violence, sought to reaffirm “the need to have in Cuba a specific regulation on gender violence that guarantees justice, due process, and security for the complainants.”