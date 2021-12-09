Five songs with which Paquito Guzmán made the Dominicans dance

This Thursday the news of the death of one of the greats of salsa was known, Paquito Guzman, at 82 years of age.

A press release sent to Diario Libre by the artist’s press office establishes that his death occurred surrounded by the love of his family and in the company of his wife Carmen and their children, the interpreter died at his home in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico after a long battle with cancer.

Frank Guzmán Geigel, the human behind the artist, left behind numerous songs that became hits throughout Latin America. From Diario Libre we have wanted to pay tribute to him with five of his most popular songs in the country.