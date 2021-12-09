Five songs with which Paquito Guzmán made the Dominicans dance

This Thursday the news of the death of one of the greats of salsa was known, Paquito Guzman, at 82 years of age.

A press release sent to Diario Libre by the artist’s press office establishes that his death occurred surrounded by the love of his family and in the company of his wife Carmen and their children, the interpreter died at his home in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico after a long battle with cancer.

Frank Guzmán Geigel, the human behind the artist, left behind numerous songs that became hits throughout Latin America. From Diario Libre we have wanted to pay tribute to him with five of his most popular songs in the country.

Theme: Five nights

Album: Sensational Series

Release Date: 2000

Available on Spotify and YouTube Music

Theme: Being Lovers

Album: The Best Salsa Ballads

Release date: 1986

Available on Spotify and YouTube Music

Theme: And it is that you arrived

Album: Paquito Guzmán

Relaunch date: 2020

Available on Spotify and YouTube Music

Theme: 25 roses

Album: The Best Salsa Ballads

Release date: 1986

Available on Spotify and YouTube Music

Theme: Living Alone

Album: Paquito Guzmán

Relaunch date: 2020

Available on Spotify and YouTube Music

And one more …

Album: Paquito Guzmán

Relaunch date: 2020

Available on Spotify and YouTube Music

Paquito Guzman began his successful musical career in the early 60s and for decades he cultivated successes in various genres such as bolero, guajira, guaracha and salsa. The singer was part of the Trío Los Primos de Rafael Scharrón and Tatín Vale, the Conjunto Cachana de Joe Quijano, but his unrivaled style achieved greater popularity and consolidated his career in music when he joined the Orquesta La Primerísima de Tommy Olivencia.

