Former America’s Got Talent contestant dies at 23

The young singer-songwriter Skilyr hicks, who participated in the eighth season of reality of talent America’s Got Talent, was found dead this Monday.

According to his mother, Jodi hicks, the 23-year-old was at a friend’s house in South Carolina, as reported TMZ.

The authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of death, but it is suspected that it could have been an overdose.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office released that the girl’s body was found in the bathroom of the house, where drugs and paraphernalia were also located, according to Chad brooks, Deputy Chief of Police.

Photo by: Bill Records / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images Skilyr hicks

For her part, the singer’s mother revealed that her daughter was facing a tough fight against depression and drug abuse, and assured that, through her music, she wanted to help those most in need.

“She will live through her music,” Jodi told the site.

At just 14 years old, Skilyr wowed the judges Heidi klum, Mel B, Howie mandel and Howard Stern with the interpretation of a theme of his authorship.

His story of struggle after the loss of his father moved millions of viewers, earning him his own segment within the show, in which he shared that he taught himself to compose, sing and play the guitar, as a valve escapes after the death of your parent. Unfortunately, her participation in the show was not long-lasting, as she was eliminated before reaching the final.

After passing through America’s Got Talent, the interpreter was involved in a series of legal problems that led her to spend some time in jail. Since then, his music career has suffered, and his struggle with mental health has apparently increased.

Now his four brothers and his mother mourn his death.

Rest in peace.