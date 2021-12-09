Forward Albert Elis ranks among the three most expensive footballers in history in Honduras

2021-12-09
Alberth Elis continues to occupy spaces in the European press after his great performance with the Girondins de Bordeaux in France. “La Panterita” has tripled in value and ranks as the third most expensive soccer player in the history of Honduras.
Wilson Palacios It is still the one that has had the most value in catracho football. In January 2010, England’s Tottenham paid Wigan Athletic $ 17.3 million for his pass.
But three years earlier, Italy’s Inter Milan had disbursed $ 14.3 million for David Suazo, who was up to that point the most valued.
But Elis continues to rise and Bordeaux is analyzing exercising the option to purchase the Boavista of Portugal, which had previously paid the Houston Dynamo of the MLS 3.5 million dollars for the transfer of the sampedrano.
His five goals in nine games have the French excited that, being the same Boavista shareholders, they can comfortably do the business that would keep Alberth in the elite of European football.
FINANCIAL PROBLEMS
French media have reported in recent days that Girondins are already analyzing exercising the purchase option for Elis. The footballer was sent on loan and if the French want his rights, they have to pay 8.5 million dollars, a price that is double what the Portuguese Boavista paid the Houston Dynamo.
But there is an impasse for Elis to be bought by Bordeaux. The French team has problems with the treasury; He cannot exercise player purchases without first selling as he has a penalty, but negotiations have already begun to exercise that clause of Elis’s contract.
Alberth’s numbers are impressive in France. He is three goals away from matching what he did with Boavista in Portugal where he scored eight goals in 32 games, also gave six assists and was what led him to France.
TOP 12 OF THE MOST EXPENSIVE IN HONDURAS
1. Wilson Palacios $ 17.6 million
2. David Suazo $ 14.3 million
3. Alberth Elis $ 8.5 million
4. Andy Najar $ 6.6 million
5. Maynor Figueroa $ 6.05 million
6 Emilio Izaguirre $ 4.9 million
7. Rambo de León $ 3.8 million
8 Hendry Thomas $ 3.3 million
9. Romell Quioto 2.7. millions
10. Choco Lozano $ 2.7 million
11. Edgar Álvarez $ 2.4 million
12. Bryan Acosta $ 2.2 million