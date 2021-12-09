Forward Albert Elis ranks among the three most expensive footballers in history in Honduras

2021-12-09

Alberth Elis continues to occupy spaces in the European press after his great performance with the Girondins de Bordeaux in France. “La Panterita” has tripled in value and ranks as the third most expensive soccer player in the history of Honduras.

Wilson Palacios It is still the one that has had the most value in catracho football. In January 2010, England’s Tottenham paid Wigan Athletic $ 17.3 million for his pass.

But three years earlier, Italy’s Inter Milan had disbursed $ 14.3 million for David Suazo, who was up to that point the most valued.

But Elis continues to rise and Bordeaux is analyzing exercising the option to purchase the Boavista of Portugal, which had previously paid the Houston Dynamo of the MLS 3.5 million dollars for the transfer of the sampedrano.