from Maduro to criticism of AMLO

Jorge Ramos, the Mexican journalist and writer based in Miami, interviewed the Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro On February 25, 2019, the meeting lasted only 17 minutes and ended with the retention and deportation of Ramos and his team, and the theft of the video cards containing the material; months later they recovered the cards with the recording of the interview, they transmitted it and Ramos sat down to write the book for 17 minutes. Interview with the dictator (Grijalbo), who recounts that episode.

“Maduro wanted to show himself to the world as the legitimate leader of Venezuela and ended up proving exactly the opposite, that he was a brutal dictator and murderer, that his government has tortured and that he is responsible for more than 5 million Venezuelans leaving the country. ”, Says Jorge Ramos.

Based on that story, the Univisión host and head of the Al Punto program and the Real América digital site talks to THE UNIVERSAL on journalism as a counter-power and as an exercise of freedom, on the figure of the current dictator in three Latin American countries: Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, and on the “young and fragile” Mexican democracy that is being attacked; also about the dangers that the president brings Andrés Manuel López Obrador disqualify journalists and on the hope that Mexicans will not let the country return to the party dictatorship that ruled from 1929 to 2000.

Is 17 minutes enough to portray a dictator and show how uncomfortable journalism is?

-They stole my video cards, I was arrested and then deported just for asking questions. Nicolás Maduro wanted to show himself to the world as the legitimate leader of Venezuela and ended up proving exactly the opposite, at the end of 17 minutes it is shown that he is a brutal dictator, that he is a murderer, that he is a torturer and that he must leave power. If he wanted to prove he was a Democrat, he was totally wrong.

Does Maduro represent a president with a great concentration of power?

– Dictatorships are marked because they kill, because they torture, because they censor, because they hide, they are the kingdom of darkness and they are masters at that; what is up to us journalists is not to accept that as normal. We currently have three dictatorships in Latin America: in Venezuela, in Cuba and in Nicaragua, and it is very sad that the Mexican government and that many Mexicans do not condemn those dictatorships, that is, we want democracy for Mexico and for Mexicans, but we do not want to extend that for others in Nicaragua, Cuba or Venezuela.

And populisms, is the risk growing in Mexico of losing democracy?

-I believe that the young and fragile Mexican democracy is being attacked and is being tested by the militarization of the country, by criminality, because we have more than 100,000 deaths in three years, for the more than 300,000 deaths due to the pandemic that has been managed terribly and by a president who increasingly accumulates more power and who unjustifiably criticizes feminists, intellectuals and journalists, those are the dangers of democracy but I have absolute hope that Mexicans will never let Mexico become a dictatorship again, we are not going to allow Mexico to return to the party dictatorship that we had from 1929 to 2000.

I have had to interview dictators, Fidel Castro, to Hugo Chavez, to Nicolas Maduro. In Mexico you have to be very careful with your words, we do not live in a dictatorship, but our democracy is under attack and we have to take care of it and it is up to journalists to always question those in power.

Does journalism have to continue to show that it is vital for democracy to exist?

We have two obligations as a social function, to report reality as it is, not as we would like it to be, and to question those who have power, because if we don’t do it, nobody does. Doctors save lives, architects and engineers create marvelous structures, our job is to ask difficult questions, hard questions and often in cases of abuse, racism, discrimination and violation of human rights by dictatorships, it is our turn. take sides against those who are against democracy and freedom, that’s what journalism is for.

Is the function of journalists to question power?

-Our function is to be counter-power, no matter who is in power. That is why I found López Obrador’s accusations against Carmen Aristegui very unfair, for example, but he forgets that Carmen Aristegui and many other journalists harshly criticized the PRI and criticized the entire period of the party dictatorship, our role as journalists is to be always counter-power, to be on the other side of power.

In Mexico we have great journalists, all of them women: Elena Poniatowska, Carmen Aristegui, Lydia Cacho, Anabel Hernández, Denise Dresser, I think we have great Mexican journalists who are counterpowers and who will never remain silent, that makes journalism an extraordinarily important task, in a country where they kill us. I am lucky to be protected because I live on the other side of the border, but we cannot forget that since López Obrador came to power, 25 journalists have been killed and since 2000, 145 journalists have been assassinated; Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries in the world and instead of criticizing journalists, the president should protect them.

But in the morning lectures they are mentioned by name and surname, it is a danger

It is extremely dangerous in a country like Mexico, where many times more journalists die than in war zones. In 2020 Mexico was the most dangerous country in the world to practice journalism, more than Iraq or Afghanistan. It is good that the President does not agree with us, it is good to have differences, but what is not worth is to disqualify a journalist and fill him with disqualification when that is not true.

Is there a total asymmetry?

-I think we were wrong by not taking advantage of the “Morning“It should be full of critical journalists every day and we lack that. I think that all journalists who have criticized the President and continue to criticize him should go there and confront him, that seems fundamental to me, so my proposal would be: more journalists to the “Mañanera”.

And the opposition?

-My question would be: compared to the moment that we are in Mexico, three years after López Obrador, where is the opposition? Because I don’t hear the opposition every day, because I don’t hear other parties constantly respond to the President. At what point did they give him the country? Where are those young leaders who are going to take us to New Mexico? So I criticize the abuses and the accumulation of power of López Obrador but I also want to criticize the opposition for that vacuum they have left.

“We have to take sides against those who are against democracy and freedom, that’s what journalism is for”

What role do social networks play there?

-One of the worst things that have happened to dictatorships lately are social networks. Look at what has just happened in Cuba, despite the fact that it has been a brutal dictatorship since 1959, thanks to social networks and a song: “Patria y vida”, that has been transformed and the message that was hidden for so long has emerged . The same happens in Venezuela, the same happens in Nicaragua and the same happens in Mexico, social networks help to break down dictatorships, they have helped to bring out different points of view that would otherwise remain totally hidden, of course that the networks they also multiply and exaggerate the divisions we have in a society, but I have taken it from a more positive point of view.

Do you see societies taking up arms?

-In the end all dictators fall, I am not in favor of any military intervention by the United States or violence, it is not about killing anyone, but I believe that Venezuelans and Nicaraguans and Cubans have the legitimate right to live in democracy and freedom like us. We should never promote violence, but I do believe that all possible non-violent resources should be used to overthrow dictators.

In three years in Mexico, could we be talking about a very different situation?

-I insist that, despite everything, this democracy has cost us a lot and Mexicans, I have full hope, we are not going to let it die.

