Genetic Mutation in African Americans May Allow Early Detection of Heart Failure

Patients who carried the genetic mutation had a higher risk of developing heart failure compared to those without the mutation, according to a study.

The illustration shows that the V142I variant carrier status was associated with an increased downstream burden of chronic myocardial injury, increased risk of hospitalization for heart failure, and decreased heart failure without survival.

Researchers have linked a genetic mutation rare found primarily in African Americans and other people of African descent with an earlier onset of heart failure and an increased risk of hospitalization.

The findings suggest that early detection of the mutation could lead to faster and better treatment. results for heart failure in this vulnerable group.

Insufficiency Cardiac is a chronic, debilitating condition that develops when the heart cannot pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs. Despite the name, it does not mean that the heart has stopped beating.

Common symptoms include shortness of breath during daily activities or shortness of breath when lying down. The condition affects approximately 6.5 million people in the United States alone. African Americans are at higher risk for the condition than any other racial ethnic group in the US, and they experience worse outcomes.

“This is the most comprehensive assessment of the association between this mutation and measurements of heart structure, cardiac function and heart failure risk in an exclusively black population, “said study lead author Ambarish Pandey, MD, assistant professor of internal medicine in the Division of Cardiology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas

The results also highlight the importance of genetic screening early in patients at increased risk of carrying the mutation.

The genetic variant studied in the current research had long been linked time with increased risk of insufficiency cardiac arrest in persons of African.

Known as TTR V142I, the gene can cause a condition called transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, which is potentially fatal because the protein accumulates within the heart.

However, little was known about the impact of the mutation on important clinical-related factors, such as cardiac structure, cardiac function, rates of hospitalization and blood biomarkers.

To learn more, the researchers studied TTR V142I in a group of middle-aged participants from the 20-year Jackson Heart Study, the largest and longest investigation of cardiovascular disease in black Americans.

Of the 2,960 participants selected in the study, about 119 (4%) had the genetic mutation, but none had heart failure at first. The researchers followed the participants for approximately 12 years between 2005 and 2016.

During the study period, the researchers observed 258 heart failure events. They found that patients who carried the genetic mutation they had a significantly higher risk of developing heart failure, compared to those without the mutation.

These patients also developed heart failure nearly four years earlier and had a higher number of hospitalizations for heart failure. The researchers said they found no significant difference in death rates between the two groups during this study period.

During follow-up studies, however, they observed significant increases in blood levels of troponin, a protein complex that is an important marker of heart damage, among carriers of the genetic mutation.

They did not see any significant association between genetic mutation and changes in the structure and function of the heart as assessed by echocardiographic and cardiac magnetic resonance evaluations.

“What that means is that the gene is slowly causing heart damage over time,” said Amanda C. Coniglio, MD, lead author of the study and a physician at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina. “The changes are subtle but significant.”

The researchers noted that more studies will be needed to continue to assess the structure and function of the participants’ hearts and to see, in the long term, whether an increased risk of hospitalization translates to an increased risk of death.

“The identification of genetic susceptibility to amyloid cardiomyopathy is an important advance related to insufficiency heart disease, especially given its disproportionate effect on older, multi-ethnic populations, “said Patrice Desvigne-Nickens, physician in the Heart Failure and Arrhythmia Branch in the NHLBI’s Division of Cardiovascular Sciences.

Adolfo Correa, MD, Ph.D., a co-author of the study and former director of the Jackson Heart Study, agreed. “About half of the African American men and women living in the United States today have some form of cardiovascular disease, but the root causes are not well understood,” he said.

“This study takes us one step closer to a better understanding of this particular gene-related form of heart failure, as well as the importance of early detection in saving lives.”

