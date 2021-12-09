Gerardo Martino was fed up and revealed the truth about Marcelo Flores in Mexico

During the last friendly of the year, fans in Mexico were eager to see Marcelo Flores, but Tata Martino opted to place him over the end. What did the DT say?

The Mexican National Team faced its last commitment of the year last night and expectations were placed on being able to observe new talents in the face of what will be the double round of playoffs that will be played in January.

Gerardo Martino knows that this has not been a great year for El Tri and that is why he will need a great change in his squad to be able to reverse the critical situation that the country is going through and thus seal the ticket to Qatar 2022.

The national team had to face their counterpart in Chile and there were several footballers from the local environment present, with the European exception being the young promise of Arsenal, Marcelo Flores.

When all the public and the press believed that the hitch would have his opportunity as a starter in the team, Tata made the determination to send him to the substitute bench in an unexpected way.

With nine minutes remaining, and with the score 2-2, the youth jumped onto the field and could do little to modify the result, this being his debut in the senior team after being part of the U-20.

Faced with criticism for not having made him add more minutes, the DT was fed up and revealed: “I understand the expectations that he can arouse and I ask people to be prudent with the weight that is carried on a boy of just 18 years. .. It would be unfair to analyze a boy for a single game “.

In this way, the Argentine tries to take pressure off the Canadian-born and makes it clear that he has nothing personal with the young man, but tries to take care of him from the dark panorama that the selected team is going through.