Gloria Estefan says music was her “escape” from sexual abuse

Singer Gloria Estefan said on Wednesday that music was her “escape” from the sexual abuse she faced as a child during a forum organized by the University of Miami (UM) on gender violence in which she stated that she knew she could tell her story alone after the death of his mother in 2017.

The Cuban-American interpreter, however, specified that she had the support of her mother, who called the police when she told her about the abuse by “a respected musician in the city.”

During the virtual symposium “Gender violence against women and children in the Americas. Countering another pandemic”, Estefan shared her experience with other victims and representatives of aid and government organizations.

Last October, the singer revealed through her internet show “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” that as a child she was sexually abused by a relative.

During the forum, organized by the UM Institute for Advanced Studies of the Americas, Estefan explained that this traumatic situation made her stronger and that she has shared her story so that children who are abused know that they can be successful.

He assured that he had not done it before because he is a person who “looks forward”, because he did not want “him (the aggressor) to take my power” and especially to protect his mother.

“My mother had a very bad time with the situation,” he said, noting that he cried when he discussed the issue.

He added that “predators know how to silence their victims,” ​​when he said that in his case he threatened to kill his mother, taking advantage of the fact that his father was in Vietnam when she was 8 years old.

“I know your mom is alone. And I know your father is nowhere to be found. And if you say so, I am going to kill your mother,” Estefan recalled.

The singer emphasized that less than 1% of minors lie about situations of sexual abuse and also regretted that one in three women over the age of years at least once in her life has suffered acts of physical and / or sexual violence perpetrated by a man , according to the WHO.

Estefan also added that it was very difficult for her that her mother did not press criminal charges, especially when she learned that for 20 years the attacker had had his own music school.

“But she was trying to protect me because the police themselves told her that what was going to happen on the stand was going to be much worse than what had already happened,” he said.

CRIMES WITHOUT A PRESCRIPTION

For her part, the Bolivian psychologist Brisa de Angulo, another of the victims, said that the most difficult part of the whole process was that everyone, including relatives, ended up in some way blaming her for the abuse.

The now-lawyer, who took her case to court, said she contemplated suicide on two occasions, but fortunately had the help of her parents.

“I realized that it not only happened to me but to thousands of children around me,” said the now human rights activist.

“I believe in you, you are not alone,” he says is the message he now spreads through his foundation, Una Brisa de Esperanza.

For the organization, Angulo said, the pillars are that Justice should not be more traumatizing than abuse itself, and the need for “true healing” that makes the victim “love that she is alive,” he emphasized.

Daniela Ligiero, director of Together for Girls, also added that the prescription of the law in cases of sexual abuse must be ended in the region, which has few exceptions, in Chile and Colombia.

Taking advantage of the presence of Rosie Hidalgo, special assistant to President Joe Biden and advisor to the White House Gender Policy Council, Ligiero, who also suffered these abuses, requested that the ” draft “raised by survivor organizations like yours.

Ligiero stressed the need for the prevention of these crimes through early education, which is a requirement not an option, and also called for establishing background checks for those who mostly interact with minors.

For his part, the specialist Gary Barker said that sexual violence is “a learned behavior”, which highlights the importance of the example and how it teaches boys to “break the cycle.”

“We can better raise boys,” said Baker, a world authority on positive masculinity and engaging men and boys in the pursuit of gender equality.

Felicia Knaul, director of the Institute for Advanced Studies of the Americas and moderator of the event, also regretted the violence exercised against women by strangers or acquaintances in Latin America, because the percentage who say they have suffered it is double that of the world in general.