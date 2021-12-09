Gonzalo Plata, in trouble 83 days after his arrival at Valladolid; “undermines the values” of the club, says the Spanish team on the behavior of the Ecuadorian | Ecuadorians Abroad | sports

The tricolor ‘doubles the allowed alcohol rate’, it is reported in Spanish newspapers about the traffic accident.

It didn’t take long Gonzalo silver in getting into trouble in Spain for misconduct. Only 83 days have elapsed (2 months and 22 days, not even the entire quarter) since the previous September 16, when it was presented as a reinforcement of the Real Valladolid, to this Wednesday, December 8, the date on which the Ecuadorian soccer player suffered a traffic accident in the center of the Valladolid capital. The automobile accident resulted in two minor injuries, not one of them being Plata.

“The Ecuadorian doubled the allowed alcohol rate. Valladolid condemned the behavior of its player and announced harsh disciplinary measures ”, published several media in Spain when referring to the alcohol status of the 21-year-old tricolor and the forceful message that his club published on its official channels.

“The reaction in the social networks of fans of Valladolid has not been long in coming, asking the club to have an exemplary financial sanction against the player (Silver) and that he even be temporarily separated from the team,” he says in his digital edition The Journal of Valladolid.

At 06:32 in the morning

What was Plata doing at 06:32 in Spain (00:32 in Ecuador) in the street and drunk, when hours later he had to report to the club’s training session?

Plata came to Valladolid on loan from Sporting Lisbon, where he could not settle. In the whole of Portugal he was sent to work with the reserve team as punishment for committing disciplinary offenses. In addition, several times the coach Ruben Amorim left him out of the Sporting calls.

Until now, Valladolid has been the entity that has spoken with the most energy about the event carried out by Plata, U19 champion with Ecuador in the South American tournament of the category, played in Chile 2019; and bronze medalist in the World Youth Championship in Poland, of the same year.

File opening

In the statement released on networks, Valladolid says that “the club deplores the behavior of its player, Gonzalo Plata, who, according to the information received, this morning has suffered a traffic accident. Preserving the privacy of the player, the club reserves the appropriate disciplinary measures, and will open the corresponding file when all the information is available ”.

In addition, “we equally regret the injuries suffered by the people who have been involved in the accident, who, luckily and according to the information we have, are in good condition.”

‘Attack against securities’

The team that plays in the second division of Spain makes mention of the possible sanctions applied by ordinary justice and also anticipates those that they can take against Plata in sport. “Regardless of the individual responsibility of the player, and without prejudice to the measures that the Justice takes in this regard, the Internal Regulations and the Club’s Code of Conduct are strict to face this type of attitudes, undermining our values ​​as an institution”, it was stated reported on the soccer player emerged in Independiente del Valle.

In the end, Valladolid sends a message about the danger of consuming alcoholic beverages excessively and that the risk increases if a vehicle is driven in an alcoholic state. “We take this opportunity to remember the dangers of recklessness, consumption of alcohol, other substances, absentmindedness and, in short, driving without paying due attention and respect for the rules, as well as the unequivocal commitment of the Club to preserve its principles and elementary values ​​”, he recommends. (D)