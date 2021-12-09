Graduated from the UNMSM School of Medicine is accepted to study a master’s degree at Harvard University

The young doctor Miguel Angel Pinto Salinas comments on what motivated him to start this academic experience, at this important foreign university, and how his training at his house of studies positively marked his professional development and as a person. Photo: UNMSM

National pride and for the historic National University of San Marcos. The doctor Miguel Angel Pinto Salinas, graduated from the ‘San Fernando’ Faculty of Medicine of the university, was accepted to study the Master of Medical Education at Harvard University School of Medicine (Boston, United States). This is in the first position of the Ranking of Medicine, according to QS World University and one of the most prestigious in the world.

Miguel Pinto obtained his bachelor’s degree as a medical surgeon in 2020 with the thesis entitled “Clinical-surgical characteristics of heart transplants from the Carlos Alberto Peschiera Carrillo National Cardiovascular Institute 1993 – 2019”.

During his medical training, he was influenced by some academic institutions that housed him in his student days, such as the Institute of Health Ethics of our university, the Scientific Society of San Fernando, and the National Academy of Medicine and the National Cardiovascular Institute. . “In each one of them I acquired experiences that determined my decision by study this master’s degree at Harvard“ , manifests.

His decision to study medicine in San Fernando arose from the need to know in detail the human anatomy and physiology. In addition, the influence of his father was present, Dr. Rogelio Pinto, who was a professor of Physiology at UNMSM, of whom he greatly admired his teaching vocation and medical humanism, which contributed to deciding to prepare for the Master’s Degree in Medical Education.

In his university stage he became interested in educating himself to join the teaching support in the chair of Anatomy. At that time, the university did not formally accept the teaching assistant.

“Great and remembered teachers such as doctors Musso, Meza, Casas, Bustamante, Yeray -among others- gave us the opportunity to help not only in reviews and dissections but to understand that we could improve teaching with new preservation and conservation techniques. anatomical “, remember.

Later, he worked as a researcher at the Institute of Health Ethics. Dr. Alberto Perales greatly influenced his human development and the teacher-disciple relationship continues to this day.

On one occasion he was invited to a Solemn Session of the National Academy of Medicine. “That experience was so enriching that my interest in professional excellence was born in order to contribute to my circumstance in an integral way, particularly to my country,” he says.

Subsequently, thanks to the support of professors from the “Carlos Alberto Peschiera Carrillo” National Cardiovascular Institute (INCOR), together with the Scientific Society of San Fernando, they implemented investigations in Cardiovascular Sciences, in order to “teach, learn and develop science with San Fernando brothers: investigating, ”he explains.

He also did a rotation in France. “It opened my eyes from an educational point of view,” says the young doctor.

“I understood the need to bet on knowing more about our educational problems, with a problematic situation probably so old that it goes back to pre-Inca cultures and their relationship with oppression, understand them and propose alternative solutions that will be reflected in the attention of patients as people “, manifests.

All of those experiences nurtured his desire to apply for a master’s degree at Harvard. Likewise, in recent years, the San Marcos doctor follows the movement led by Dr. Juan Mezzich, from Person-Centered Medicine.

“I am grateful for the opportunities and experiences with dear teachers from San Fernando that allowed me to bet on this mastery that turns out to be a privilege and a responsibility”, express.

HOW WAS THE PROCESS TO APPLY TO HARVARD?

In the case of Harvard Medical School, a curriculum vitae that includes the weighted average and academic excellence was requested, as well as an application letter of intent that should reflect interest in the master’s degree.

In addition, you must have a professional title and send the grade reports for all years, as well as the approved TOEFL test.

“In my case it was the hardest part. Despite having completed the English from a good institution in Canada, this exam required special preparation to learn its structure, the classic standard questions and the best ways to answer them “, highlights the doctor from San Marcos. A score greater than or equal to 100 is desirable for master’s degrees at Harvard, but each school has its own criteria.

In addition, he received letters of recommendation from your teachers and San Fernando mentors: Dr. Luis Podestá, Dr. Alberto Perales and Dr. Julio Morón, were the ones who issued the recommendation documents.

The doctor Miguel Pinto recommends San Fernando students, so that they can opt for a master’s degree abroad, to make an effort to carry out teaching support activities and social projection but, above all, to investigate focusing on the preparation of scientific articles, not leaving aside the learning of English.

“I am very proud and excited about this master’s degree at Harvard as it carries high expectations from its student body. I think it will be an experience still different from past years due to the need for virtuality in medical education, but as the dean of this medical school, Dr. Edward Hundert says: ‘medical education changes and it will change the path to the development of medicine, science and technology ‘”, expresses the young doctor.

LOOKING TO EXERCISE TEACHING IN SAN MARCOS

With the studies of the master’s degree in Medical Education, Miguel Pinto, from San Fernando, hopes to exercise the teaching in his house of studies. “I have been trained to do it not only out of love for my alma mater but also as a responsibility and moral duty” , it states.

Likewise, he seeks to contribute in this way with those who gave him the opportunity to train professionally and continue with his human development, investigate the social phenomena that influence education in our region and make proposals for change for medical education in the country.

He would also like to put forward a curriculum or, as in Harvard Medical School, a series of curricula as evidence-based proposals for the country’s medical schools to contribute to medical education.

(With information from Agencia Andina)

