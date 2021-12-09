He played a great game against Chile but would no longer be considered by Gerardo Martino

Julián Araujo made his debut with the Mexican National Team.

December 08, 2021 · 22:45 hs

The The Mexican Futbol selection had several debuts in the friendly match against chili, the last of the year 2021, among which the presentation of Julian Araujo, right back who played the 90 minutes against the Andean.

Julian Araujo, 20 years old and player of the Los Angeles Galaxy and that he had participated with teams under USA, played his first game with the Mexican team older, and he did it fulfilling a good performance, in fact, none of Chile’s goals went through his zone.

What would prevent Araujo from being considered for eliminatory matches

Julian Araujo could not be considered for the qualifying matches for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the coming months, since among the players who have added the most minutes with Gerardo Martino in front of the Selection, there are two right sides.

According to Transfermarkt, both Jorge Sanchez What Luis “Chaka” Rodríguez, are among the players who have added the most minutes under the command of Martino, because the “Chaka” has added 2,144 minutes in 26 matches on the court, while Sanchez has played 1,440 minutes in 19 games, so both would have the confidence of Gerardo Martino.