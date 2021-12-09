“He starts to lie to me and say nonsense things, that I contaminate the group and I train badly”

2021-12-09

The mess he left Ronald Koeman at Barcelona continues to stalk the institution. The UEFA Champions League elimination It was the biggest consequence, although this goes back to other details. Like the management of the squad, which was not happy for the most part with his position, so much so that he even ran several footballers for pleasure, as the Spanish side tells it. Junior firpo.

He was a regular substitute at the Barcelona, from where he left in July then two seasons at the club to go to Leeds United English. This is how the footballer recounted his stay with Koeman. “I came to lose my enthusiasm for football and I realized the importance of family. There were things with Koeman that I did not understand, and at certain moments they appeared disrespectful to me and my colleagues. I don’t understand that the day after a game, when the substitutes were training, he stayed in his living room. If I’m a substitute and I have to show you things … ”, he began to count.

Regarding the questioning of Firpo To his coach about why he was not getting minutes, he related: “I ask him, and he starts lying to me. At that point, why would I keep asking him for them … He tells me things that don’t make sense, like that I train badly, that I contaminate the group … Ask who you want, to see if any of the staff tells you the same from my”. The left-back arrived at the club in the summer of 2019 at the age of 23, while Koeman He did it in 2020, where his conflict began in the Barcelona, where the Dutch coach classified him as a bad influence. “I don’t know what it means that I contaminate the group, I suppose it would refer to my attitude. I don’t know in what way a young boy who has just arrived is going to contaminate a group that has won everything and has been there all their lives. My opinion is not going to change their way of training at all or absolutely nothing, “he added.