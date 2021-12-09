here where to donate – Telemundo New York (47)

New York kicked off its annual statewide holiday giving drive on Thursday, December 9, to benefit families in need and fill their hearts with the spirit of the season.

New Yorkers can donate new, unwrapped toys, coats and school supplies to help organizations during the 2021 holiday donations.

The General Service Office established drop-off locations throughout the state for businesses and individuals to drop off new unwrapped toys, coats and school supplies that will be distributed to families in underserved communities in New York.

COVID-19 protocols will be implemented to ensure biosecurity for those leaving donations, including physical distancing and access to hand sanitizer. The use of masks is required.

Donation drop-off locations are as follows:

Alfred E. Smith Building, 80 South Swan Street, Albany

Empire State Plaza Main Concourse, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Corning Tower, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Agency Buildings 1,2,3,4 – Empire State Plaza, Albany

Robert Abrams Building for Law and Justice Empire State Plaza, Albany

Swan Street Building, Core 2 and Core 3, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Harriman Campus Buildings 5, 6, 7, 7A, 8, 12 Harriman Campus, 1220 Washington Avenue, Albany

Ten Eyck Building, 40 North Pearl Street, Albany

50 Wolf Road, Albany

625 Broadway, Albany

Hampton Plaza, 38-40 State Street, Albany

44 Holland Avenue, Albany

328 State Street, Schenectady

Senator John J. Hughes State Office Building, 333 E. Washington Street, Syracuse

Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington Street, Watertown

Utica State Office Building, 207 Genesee Street, Utica

Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building, 4 Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie

Henderson-Smith State Office Building, 107 Broadway, Hornell

Binghamton State Office Building, 44 Hawley Street, Binghamton

NYS State Police, 1155 Scottsville Road, Rochester

Homer Folks Facility, 28 Hill Street, Oneonta

Electric Tower, 535 Washington Street, Buffalo

Perry B. Duryea State Office Building, 250 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge

Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building, 163 West 125th Street, New York City

Shirley A. Chisholm State Office Building, 55 Hanson Place, Brooklyn

Packages ordered online can be shipped to the following location:

Empire state plaza

P1 South Dock J

Albany, New York 12242

NYS Holiday Drive

“Now more than ever, it is important that New Yorkers take care of each other during the holiday season,” said Governor Hochul. “From the pandemic to Hurricane Ida, our fellow New Yorkers have experienced so many hardships this year and that is why we must all come together to care for the less fortunate. I encourage all New Yorkers with the means to do so to donate to the collection. New York’s Toy and Coats Annual, which puts smiles on the faces of kids across the state and helps them have a warm and happy holiday season. “