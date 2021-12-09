Highly Sensitive Leaders: What Are They Like? – Health & Wellness

Madrid, December 9 (AIM). Highly sensitive leaders exist and increasingly find their way into our work settings. Gone is the aggressive executive, the coercive “command and command” leader who inhabited vertical companies. Times change, needs are different and leadership styles can make a business project fail or, on the contrary, position it successfully in the market.

The truth is that many can question this type of personality. High sensitivity is often associated with weakness, with that type of vulnerability in which doubts, mood swings and even lack of resolution navigate.

Therefore, we must be clear about something very simple to start with: sensitive leadership makes its particularity its talent and its greatest strength. It is not weak, it is decisive when making decisions because it understands the needs of the environment. He is not insecure, he is aware of the potential of the human team to guide him to specific goals. Nor is it limited to mimicking the suffering of others, they are people who train and know how to inspire high ideals to overcome challenges and difficulties.

Sensitive leadership is skilled in the emotional management of the group to inspire it and guide it to higher and higher goals.

Characteristics of sensitive leaders

High sensitivity is a superpower that you must know how to use. In general, those who conform to this type of personality spend a large part of their life assuming that this way of being is a “problem.” They find it difficult to fit in, they live things with greater intensity and, in general, the world seems an excessively noisy and dissonant place.

This makes them see the realm of enterprise and business as overstimulating, stressful, too fast paced and overcompetitive environments. However, when they get to know each other a little better they discover that they possess traits that can make them natural leaders.

Thus, research works such as those carried out by Dr. Elaine N. Aron and Dr. Bianca P. Acevedo highlight something relevant. It is believed that this sensitivity of sensory processing in some people was also a way to promote the survival of the species.

By being more receptive to their surroundings, they were more aware of opportunities. This made it easier in the past for them to be adept, for example, in obtaining food, detecting threats and creating alliances with people to overcome difficulties.

Sensitivity is a psychosocial advantage that one can take advantage of by relying on one’s own abilities, which, far from being weaknesses, are tools for adaptation and survival.

Let’s see the characteristics that define them.

They are idealistic people with strong moral and ethical convictions

Sensitive leaders are people with very clear ideals. They are not just minds that are committed to the objectives of the company. Something that defines them is knowing how to harmonize the goals of the organization with the emotional well-being of their team. This involves everything from defending your rights to promoting your psychological well-being.

They have strong moral convictions, a good sense of justice and promote an ethical, respectful and motivating work style.

They are good communicators

All good leadership demonstrates high competence in communication skills. They know how to dialogue, reach agreements, practice active listening and express what they want and expect in an assertive and respectful way. In this way, an undeniable value of the sensitive leader is his great social influence on the company’s climate and his good communication skills.

They understand people’s needs

Great leaders with highly sensitive traits have an undoubted advantage: they are highly aware of the needs and emotional state of the people around them. They can read between the lines. They perceive subtle changes, stress, attitudes that predict certain problems, disharmony in work teams …

They have a natural ability to read verbal language and non-verbal communication

The ability to process more deeply the emotional aspects of workers allows them to prevent difficulties. Added to this is the willingness to provide improvement strategies and to build more harmonious work environments.

Sensitive leaders are deep thinkers guided by their ideals and beliefs. They know how to defend their perspectives and detect difficulties in human teams before they arise. They are also skilled at knowing what the needs of their customers are.

They create more respectful, motivating and happy work environments

To improve confidence in teams so that they can develop their full potential, skilled minds in emotional intelligence are needed. In this way, sensitive leaders emerge precisely as those figures capable of creating emotionally nurturing work environments.

They are comfortable spaces for people and teams to feel free to question, challenge and disagree to achieve more innovative solutions to problems. Talent germinates only when there is a favorable, dignified, respectful and motivating social substrate.

They have initiative, creativity and passion: the resounding leader

Daniel Goleman describes in his book The Resounding Leader Creates More (2009) a type of figure capable of delivering his knowledge, enthusiasm, creative drive and empathy in a powerful and inspiring way. This resonance in leadership is also present in the highly sensitive boss, in that close and transformative manager who brings so many benefits to a company.

The sensitive leader is someone who attunes to the emotional realities of his organization and directs them in an emotionally positive direction for common benefits. And not only that. He is a visionary with high creative and innovative skills. He knows how to spread his passion and resonates with his behavior. That is to say, he is not the classic person who limits himself to giving motivational speeches; It is an example of conduct and achievement of objectives.

To conclude, in an era of change and in a social moment with great challenges on the horizon, we need leaders of a different kind. People with higher visions and deeper feelings. High sensitivity may be our main advantage now more than ever.

Mind is Wonderful