Hirving Lozano collided with a rival and had to leave the field

The Mexican Hirving Lozano was driving the ball when he collided with a Leicester rival that caused an injury, which led him to leave the field on a stretcher

Mexican soccer player Hirving Lozano left the Napoli vs. Leicester City for the last date of the Group Stage of the Europa League due to a strong blow that he suffered and that forced him to retire wearing a neck brace due to the severity of the action.

Caption

At minute 40, El ‘Chucky’ took the ball after midfield and when facing Wilfred Ndidi, Lozano slipped along before and crashed into the legs of the Nigerian footballer.

Immediately upon falling to the pitch, the former Pachuca and PSV player put his hands to his face showing signs of great pain. The medical team quickly entered the field of play and after analyzing the Mexican’s condition, they decided to put a collar on him and take him away in the cart.

Do not forget that on December 10, 11 and 12 you can enjoy FREE STAR + PASS. ¨Try it NOW!

So far the exact type and severity of the injury suffered by Lozano is unknown and it is expected that in the next few hours more details will be revealed about the Aztec’s condition and how long he could be off the courts.

The blow suffered by Hirving Lozano in the Europa League is reminiscent of the injury he suffered in the opening match of the 2021 Gold Cup. The fracture caused ‘Chucky’ to miss the tournament and spend several weeks in rehab.