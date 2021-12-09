Hochul plans COVID-related policy change amid surge in hospitalizations – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know There is both molecular and real-world evidence to suggest that Omicron is highly infectious, although there is no confirmation yet on its severity. The first data indicate that it is not related to a more serious disease.

The daily average number of COVID cases in New York City increased 37% from the average of the previous four weeks, while hospitalizations increased again on Thursday. Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations stand at 3,498, the highest number since April 21 and a jarring increase of 86% in the last month alone.

The Omicron variant has now been identified in at least 19 US states and more than 50 countries. Preliminary data on severity has been encouraging, Fauci said, but delta continues to increase the hospitalization rate.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul noted Thursday that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is rapidly spreading through New York due to community transmission, not travel-related contact. However, that is not your main concern.

Hospital capacity is what keeps the governor “up at night,” said the Democrat, who announced that nearly three dozen hospitals across the state, 32 in all, had to suspend essential non-elective procedures immediately effective as a “pre-emptive strike” to ensure the capacity of beds by patients with the delta variant, not Omicron.

Governor Hochul said the state will reevaluate those breaks on January 15. They apply to hospitals that have less than 10% available bed capacity. It was not immediately clear how many of those hospitals were in the New York City area, but all five counties and the state have seen COVID hospitalizations skyrocket in recent days.

In the city, the increase has been limited to the last two days after a long period of stable or declining hospitalizations and is limited to around 6% on a weekly moving average. Statewide, the total stands at 3,498 as of Thursday, Hochul said.

That marks the highest total since April 21 and an 86% increase in the last month alone. Hochul described those increases as “an alarm that sounds.” The governor expanded the health care and vaccination workforce and has allowed professionals from out of state and across the country to practice in the city to shore up resources for now.

Hochul also said she would make a policy announcement Friday on additional steps needed to combat “this impending surge,” a concept she had warned about in her early days as governor.

He was hopeful that tougher measures would not be taken, but said the vaccination rate, while increasing, is not increasing enough to combat increased hospitalizations and infections. Is it because newer variants are becoming more elusive for vaccines? That is a matter that is still under investigation.

What is clear is that the Omicron variant is highly infectious. And that delta, which still accounts for 99.9% of all samples sequenced in the US, and 98.9% and 99.8% of those sequenced in the state and New York City, respectively. , is still linked to more serious illness for the unvaccinated, as well as higher numbers of deaths.

More than half of the US states and more than 60 countries have detected Omicron, said New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett.

“The spike we’re seeing in cases and hospitalizations reflects the delta variant,” Bassett said. “It remains overwhelmingly the dominant strain in the US and around the world and we don’t know yet if it will outperform the delta.”

The top three questions surrounding Ómicron right now are the vaccine’s transmissibility, severity, and efficacy. Bassett said that at this time Omicron appears to be highly contagious, no more deadly than previous strains, and that the vaccines offer protection against severe symptoms and hospitalizations. Many of the milder Omicron cases in the US have been groundbreaking cases, according to the CDC. More research is needed to develop a large enough sample size to specifically assess trends.

Meanwhile, officials at all levels of government are urging those who are fully vaccinated to be vaccinated, wash their hands regularly, wear face masks, and take real, well-thought-out precautions when it comes to the holidays.

“As we prepare for the holidays, plan around the most vulnerable person in the family unit,” Bassett said, such as his own mother, who is 93, or a child under 5 who cannot yet get vaccinated. “The best protection children have is that all the adults around them are fully vaccinated. We just have to use these tools.”

As of Thursday, New York has confirmed a total of 20 Omicron cases, 13 of them in New York City, although both state and city officials believe the number is a very low count given the percentage of positive samples. analyzed every day.

The city’s moving daily average case is up 34% from the moving average of the previous four weeks as of Thursday, and while Ómicron’s potency on various fronts remains undetermined at this time, it is compounding concerns in New York.

“What we have is community outreach,” Hochul said of Ómicron on Thursday. “It is not coming from people who have traveled. It is spreading in communities. It spreads very quickly. We are still monitoring the situation. We are prepared for this.”

Hochul said the state has been and is prepared to use more tools to fight the pandemic at its disposal. She did not give an indication of what Friday’s policy announcement would be about, other than saying it involved steps to fight COVID.

The governor is also working to combat vaccinations among parents of younger children, she said, and schools across the state will send parent surveys on this topic in an effort to better understand concerns and adjust targeted messages. for younger children to receive the vaccine, Hochul said.

Less than 6% of New York City children ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated, though that number is expected to rise as more than 20% who have received their first scheduled dose and their second injections. In New York City, 37% of children in that age group are fully vaccinated, while nearly 48% have received at least one dose. The city’s metric for children is likely to change dramatically before long, with the latest expansion of the mayor’s vaccination mandate set to require testing of those ages beginning Tuesday.

As for adults, about 80% of the population of New Yorkers 18 years and older is fully vaccinated. Almost 82% of adults in New York City can say the same.