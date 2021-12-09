Horoscope for today, December 9, 2021, of all zodiac signs

At horoscope for today, Thursday, December 9, the planet Saturn It tells you what your main focus should be and what you need to do to end the year well.

ARIES HOROSCOPE

Today you will notice that the issues related to your work and profession begin to flow better. Competencies will cease to exist and you will notice that professional jealousy will fade, since now you consider that you have earned your place and that you no longer have the need to continually show what you do.

In addition, if you plan to change jobs, you will see that they will start looking for you from other companies to work for and it is good that you listen to proposals because they will benefit you. This is because Saturn expands its influence encouraging you to take more concrete steps.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

During the last months you have prepared a lot to achieve your goals because you know that every day there is more competition at the work level. For this reason, you have taken courses, specializations and have developed each task with total efficiency. Now is the time to incorporate everything you have learned and start applying it.

It is also to request your increase in salary and annual bonus. Also, as Saturn is expanding its influence, you will feel very confident to make your contributions, either by giving your opinions or by saying your new ideas to help stimulate others mentally.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE

Today the planet Saturn for your horoscope is responsible for increasing its vibration so that everything you undertake is easier to achieve. You will notice that you no longer have to make so many efforts to get free time and dedicate yourself to the topics that you like the most, among them the spiritual field.

With the aforementioned influence, you will put aside so many business meetings and with partners to find a way to fill your soul more. In this order of ideas, you will take care of completing your personal space with knowledge of internal growth and improvement that will teach you to build the reality you want.

CANCER HOROSCOPE

Today Saturn is about to expand its influence. You will notice this immediately because it will change your priority and you will stop dedicating all the time to your personal relationships, whether they are sentimental or friends and it will motivate you to take care of your internal world more and review your thoughts and feelings.

In addition, you will seek to select those that do you good and that will accompany you for the rest of the year. This is very good because it will give you self-assurance, without depending on the mood of others or whether they are by your side or not. You will see that in this way you will end 2021 in a very positive way.

LEO’S HOROSCOPE

In the last few weeks, you have become very focused on your work tasks and daily life occupations. Today Saturn, which is one of the most important planets and that every so often reminds you of your obligations and priorities, indicates that it is time to focus more on the area of ​​your horoscope related to your personal relationships; especially the sentimental ones.

For this purpose, you will dedicate yourself to strengthening and giving more time to these links. You will also accept more responsibilities and consider if it is time to get engaged or married before the end of the year.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE

You have been very dedicated all year to business and to know other ways of investing because you did not want to lose any of your capital. As surely this dedication led you to forget a little about the organization of your daily routine, as well as taking care of your body and its good nutrition, today Saturn calls you to attention.

In this way, it motivates you to spend more time organizing yourself again, as well as taking care of your body as if it were a temple. With this influence you will eat healthier, you will take care of your meal schedules, and you will keep your chakras clean and in good balance.

POUND HOROSCOPE

Surely, in the last few months, you have been having friction and family problems or taking care of home affairs a lot. Today is an important day, since Saturn increases its influence and will make you reconsider so that you begin to open up a little more and dedicate part of your time to developing your skills.

Also so that you are more sociable with your friends and share more free time with them. On the other hand, your interest in discovering a sport or a hobby for your free time will be awakened and in this way you will feel more complete with yourself.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE

Saturn, the planet of responsibilities and destiny, today expands its vibration so that you expand your focus and concentration. As in recent months, you have dedicated much of your time to preparing yourself more, studying and taking courses to specialize, your mind has not stopped creating professional projects to stand out more.

On this day the planet mentioned, influences you to dedicate more time to your internal world and to take care of yours. Many times you have felt the need for family life, but you did not have time. Now you have it to enjoy it and thus have a good Christmas time.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

For many months, your concentration has been on economics and on how to better manage money. In your mind, you only had your bank accounts and how to reproduce their balance. Today, with the strong influence of Saturn, your thoughts will turn to other topics.

For example, courses that interest you, read more about topics that you like a lot and participate in debates, even if they are virtual, but in which you can exchange your knowledge with other people. This is what will make you feel good this week, so enjoy it.

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

In the course of this year, many times you have felt that everything was costing you more and that things were not going the way you wanted. However, today Saturn will make you feel that you can change your way of seeing life, perceive that things flow with another dynamism and thus stop being aware and obsessing over material issues and your ambitions.

With the aforementioned influence, you will begin to value everything positive you have, what you have built and from now on you will think of new goals for next year, taking into account that you are one of the signs of good luck in 2022.

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

Today Saturn is dedicated to giving you the last push of the year so that you have enough strength to specify the pending issues that you have with your economy and legal matters. Especially, it will help you to specify what you have been making efforts for and to get out of stagnation and sad or lonely moments.

This way you will start the coming year better. In this way you will be starting a new stage, so it is good to reorganize your goals and prepare to lay a stronger foundation. For this I suggest you discover the talisman that will guide you to success in 2022.

PISCES HOROSCOPE

In the past few months, you’ve been very dedicated to improving relationships with your colleagues and reflecting on your career goals, as well as your day-to-day competition for accolades. Today Saturn expands its influence to indicate that this is the time to change your interest and that it is up to you to dedicate yourself to cleaning and ordering your internal world.

It is also important so that you value what is inside more than material possessions. On the other hand, the planet mentioned will show you that there are people, things or objects that should no longer continue with you and will take care of moving them away during these days.

