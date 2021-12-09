How high is poverty in Latin American countries?

2020 closed with 22 million more poor people due to covid 0:49

(CNN Spanish) – Quarantines, border closures, teleworking and empty streets … Health restrictions imposed in the context of the covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and part of 2021 hit the global economy hard, increasing the number of poor people. And Latin America, a region particularly affected by inequality, was no exception.

Latin American countries recorded increases in their national poverty rates, but comparing these respective rates is difficult since each jurisdiction measures poverty differently.

To try to remedy this problem, the World Bank develops an index based on official data on daily income and disaggregated into three thresholds: number of people with income up to US $ 1.90 (international poverty line), up to US $ 3.20 (poverty line for lower-middle-income economies) and up to US $ 5.50 (poverty line for upper-middle-income economies). In all these cases, it is measured for international prices in 2011.

The first threshold, of US $ 1.90, is also considered that of extreme poverty, while the last, of US $ 5.50, is recommended by the World Bank to compare the different countries of Latin America, a region considered middle-high income by the institution.

Poverty in Latin America, country by country

What, then, are the poorest countries in Latin America, according to this measurement?

Honduras, Colombia and Ecuador register rates for 49%, 29.4% and 25.4% of their populations below the threshold of US $ 5.50 per day, respectively and according to the latest data from 2019. There are no recent official data from Cuba , Nicaragua, Venezuela -where private estimates speak of 94.5% poverty- and Guatemala.

On the other side of the list, Uruguay (3.2%), Chile (3.6%) and Costa Rica (10.6%) have the lowest levels of poverty in the region, according to the same threshold.

On average, Latin America registers a poverty rate of 3.7% below the threshold of US $ 1.90, 9.2% for that of US $ 3.20, and 22.5% for that of US $ 5, fifty.

How does it compare to the global average?

World poverty levels are higher: 9.3% for the US $ 1.90 threshold, 24.3% for the US $ 3.20, and 43.5% for the US $ 5.50 threshold.

This is, however, a substantial improvement since 1990, when 35.9% of the world’s population was registered for the US $ 1.90 threshold.

The impact of the covid-19 pandemic

Although data for 2020 are not yet available, World Bank projections already show a significant increase in the number of poor in Latin America as a result of the pandemic.

Taking the threshold of US $ 1.90 as a reference, in 2019 it was estimated that there were some 24 million people living in extreme poverty in Latin America.

By 2020 the World Bank estimates that the number grew to 27.4 million people, and would drop to 26.6 million in 2021, amid a rapid but uneven economic recovery after restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

“In the two decades since 1999, the number of people living in extreme poverty around the world has fallen by more than 1 billion people. Part of this success in reducing poverty is going to be reversed because of the covid-19 pandemic: For the first time in 20 years, poverty is likely to increase considerably, “the World Bank report said.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) noted in May that Colombia was among the economies that have accelerated their recovery, and that Mexico was, on the contrary, among the laggards. “Women, informal workers and the youngest have been the most affected in terms of employment, there is an increase in social gaps in the region,” Alvaro Pereira, director of the OECD’s Department of Economics, told CNN.

While the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), which produces its own index, offered an even higher estimate than that of the World Bank: 22 million people would have fallen into poverty in the region in 2020, bringing the total to 209 million, of which 78 million would live in extreme poverty.

For ECLAC, and with data from 2019, 30.5% of Latin America would be poor, and 11.3% would be in extreme poverty. By 2020, he estimates that the figures would have risen to 33.7% and 12.5%, respectively.

With information from Paula Bravo Medina and José Manuel Martínez of CNN en Español.