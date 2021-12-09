How much does it cost to live in Manhattan – USA – International

If you are thinking of moving to Manhattan, USA, but you do not know the cost of living in this district, here we will give you a quick overview of how much it is worth to live in one of the most exclusive places in New York.

It is important to highlight that, according to the Annual Report of Cost of living Mercer’s 2021 firm, New York is still one of the most expensive cities to live in, even though it went from sixth in 2020 to 14th this year.

The most exclusive sectors with which it counts Manhattan They are: Chinatown, Chelsea, Financial District, Union Square, Midtown, Harlem, Times Square, Greenwich Village, and the Upper East Side.

And even if you decide to live in a more modest place, factors like rent, utilities and transportation move the balance.

Lease

The highest cost is in housing

The first point to consider is the living place. Know where you are going to live and how much this item is going to be worth in your life plan.

According to the rental portal ‘StreetEasy’, the prices of the apartments are on an average of 3,100 dollars (12 million Colombian pesos).

However, if a person is thinking of living in Manhattan, they must have a minimum budget of approximately 2,000 dollars to pay a rent (just over 7.7 million Colombian pesos).

Public services

Utilities is an important sum to consider.

Now for public services, the minimum that it can cost is 60 dollars (233,700 pesos approximately).

However, according to the portal ‘New York Casas’, this cost may vary depending on the season in the city.

For example, “for a 1,000 square foot apartment, utility bills can reach up to $ 200 (778,800 Colombian pesos) per month during the worst days of summer and winter, however, fall and spring bills will rarely exceed the $ 100 “.

Transport

The metro is the best transportation option. Photo:

It is important to note that the most economical solution for getting around the district is to use the meter.

According to specialized portals, the cost of the Unlimited Metro Card is between $ 120 and $ 130 per month (approximately 506,000 pesos) and a trip on public transport has a value of $ 2.75 (8,000 pesos).

Feeding

To have a basic diet the minimum is $ 300

According to specialized portals, feeding monthly has an estimate of at least 300 dollars (1,200,000 Colombian pesos). This amount is averaged for a person who cooks at home and avoids restaurants.

It is important to note that, “a gallon of milk costs an average of $ 4.37, while a pound of boneless and skinless chicken breast costs $ 5.52. In contrast, a loaf of bread has the modest price of $ 2.75 ”, published ‘New York Casas’.

Total average

The average is with the sum of all the factors

Taking into account that living costs can vary depending on the season, the economy and the fluctuation of the currency, in average, a person who wants to live comfortably in Manhattan must have a salary greater than 3,300 dollars (more than 12.5 million Colombian pesos).

