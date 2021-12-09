How much is the FORTUNE of Jenni Rivera, for which her brothers and children FIGHT?

9 years after the death of Jenni Rivera A pending matter is still in force among the family of the “Diva de la Banda” because, it is not yet known what will be the fate of the enormous fortune that makes up the inheritance left by the singer and for which, they fight his brothers and sons.

The singer lost her life in a plane crash when she flew over the state of Nuevo León, being completely burned and losing her life instantly. From that moment on, the life of the Rivera family changed forever, because now it was not Jenni Rivera But all the controversy in his environment continued to affect his legacy.

At the time it was said that Jenni Rivera would have taken her daughter’s inheritance Chiquis Rivera placeholder image after the scandal in which Chiquis had allegedly been the lover of Jenny’s husband, Esteban Loaiza, which would remove her from the will and expose her part of the fortune.

Perhaps the only one who does not have his sights set on the fortune Jenny Rivera is her brother Lupillo rivera. El “Toro” del corrido has a successful musical career from which he can sustain his ostentatious lifestyle, so he is not among those who fight for the inheritance of the Diva de la Banda.

Jenni’s sister, Rosie Rivera is in charge of managing the inheritance until the children are old enough to administer it themselves, but this triggered a fortune for Rosie Rivera, who remained as executor of the fortune but with it an endless number of criticism of his person for which he had to leave the media.

Juan Rivera and Jonhy Lopez are two actors who participate in this fight, the first is Jenni’s brother and the second one of her children, but without so many reflectors their fight has been reserved, however, they do not remove the line to take control a percentage of the juicy fortune.

How much is the FORTUNE of Jenni Rivera,

It is said that Jenni Rivera had a fortune $ 25 million for the Jenni Rivera Enterprises emporium, which even continued to grow even when the singer passed away.

Forbes magazine points out that during these nine years since Jenni Rivera it is gone, his fortune grew with 18 million dollars more.

That is, the fortune That they fight The Rivera is equivalent to $ 33 million, a rather exorbitant sum that has almost a decade in dispute.