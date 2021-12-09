IDB will lend US $ 100 million to the DR for conditional cash transfers in health and education

Santo Domingo, RD.

The Board of Directors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) approved this week five operations for an amount of US $ 1.8 billion to promote sustainability and inclusion policies and programs in the Bahamas, Brazil and the Dominican Republic. The funds will also help strengthen the economic integration of the La Plata Basin countries.

These resources support macroeconomic stability, land use planning and water resources management in Barbados. They will also contribute to climate resilience, agricultural productivity and access to water and sanitation services in Brazil. What’s more, They will improve the living conditions of vulnerable populations in the Dominican Republic.

As part of these funds, a credit line for US $ 300 million was approved for sustainable infrastructure, trade facilitation and interventions in border areas in the territories of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, the countries that make up the River Basin. Silver.

Operations and amounts approved by country / geographic area:

Dominican Republic. A loan of US $ 100 million It will improve the living conditions of the country’s vulnerable population through conditional cash transfers in health and education.

The program focuses on improving the social protection network, introducing innovations in the Unique System of Beneficiaries for the identification of users. In addition, it will support the labor insertion of the beneficiaries of the Supérate program in the care sector and the purchase of support devices for the population with disabilities.

Barbados. A loan of US $ 100 million will help to maintain a stable macroeconomic environment and will deepen reforms that include the regulatory framework for land use planning, the management of the impacts of development activities and the management of water resources, among others. The total population of Barbados, approximately 285,000 people, will benefit from the program.

Brazil. The IDB approved two operations for Brazil for a total amount of US $ 1.3 billion, representing almost 70% of the total resources approved this week. The first consists of a credit line for US $ 1,200 million to improve the productivity and resilience of the agricultural sector, the income of producers and access to infrastructure and basic services in rural Brazil.

The first operation under the line, for US $ 230 million, will support the Northeast Region of the country in its efforts towards a more sustainable and competitive agricultural sector. The second loan for Brazil is a loan for US $ 100 million to finance potable water, sanitary sewerage and wastewater treatment projects in the metropolitan area of ​​Belén, in the state of Pará.

The program will benefit about 407,000 households with new or improved connections to these services, which will help improve sanitation conditions.

River Plate Basin. The US $ 300 million credit line for the La Plata Basin begins with the approval of a first individual operation for US $ 100 million.

This aims to improve logistics performance and transport infrastructure, urban development of border areas and strengthen the capacities of the Financial Fund for the Development of the La Plata Basin (FONPLATA), the borrowing entity responsible for the execution of the projects. means.

The Plata Basin comprises the basins of the La Plata, Paraguay, Paraná and Uruguay rivers, and encompasses a population of about 130 million inhabitants. The hydrocarbon, mineral, agricultural, agro-industrial and trade sectors located in the Basin generate almost 80% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.