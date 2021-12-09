“I’m very in love”, Angela Aguilar reveals details about her love life

At just 18 years old, Ángela Aguilar has managed to become one of the greatest figures in Regional Mexican music and social networks, so interest about her personal life has grown among her millions of followers, who constantly wonder if you have a boyfriend, however, recently lPepe Aguilar’s youngest daughter decided to break the silence and pointed when will be the opportune moment for him to present the gallant who conquers his heart.

It was during an interview with the journalist David Valadez of Univisión where Ángela Aguilar was questioned about her love life so she assured that she is currently “super in love”However, it is not about a man but about his music, as he pointed out that he is totally focused on his musical career and on his first solo tour, which is scheduled for early 2022.

On the other hand, “The Princess of the Mexican Regional” caused confusion among his followers because he made a comment in which He hinted that he could have a leading man todayHowever, what was clear is that for now, she does not plan to air her love life and she mentioned the only time she could do it.

“To have some heartbreak, you have to have love first. As long as I have a boyfriend out there, I will not publish it, they will never know, I can even have one right now and they would not know. I think that even when I’m married, ok, I’ll say ‘this is my husband’, but never in the boyfriends stage “, said the granddaughter of Flor Silvestre and Antonio Aguilar.

Ángela Aguilar announces solo tour

From its beginnings in music, Angela Aguilar, She has had the shelter of her father, Pepe Aguilar, who has included her in his show, however, 18-year-old is ready to take her first steps on her own and it will be in 2022 when its first solo tour, as announced a couple of days ago to different media.

It was last weekend when the Aguilar Dynasty ended the presentations of the tour called “Jaripeo without borders”, in which ¨Pepe Aguilar and his children Ángela and Leonardo participated, however, the so-called “Princess of the Mexican Regional” reported in a press conference that there would be a space to promote his album “Mexicana enamorada”, so it has programmed a total of 12 dates in different cities of the United States in which you will experience your first solo adventure.

Your tour will begin on March 18, 2022 when he performs in Phoenix, Arizona, and will culminate at the end of April as he is expected to resume the concerts with his father, father and uncle, Antonio Aguilar Jr. who will join the show. Some other cities in which it will be presented Angela Aguilar They are San Francisco, Los Angeles, Stockton, Las Vegas, San Diego, Dallas, San Antonio, McAllen, New York, Washington, and Chicago.

It is worth mentioning that, for now, Ángela Aguilar does not have scheduled presentations in Mexico as a soloist, however, she will perform with her family with “Jaripeo Sin Fronteras” in different cities of the Mexican Republic.

