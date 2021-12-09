In a daring selfie, Alicia Machado reveals one of her breasts

Great surprise has given his followers Alicia machadoWell, to wish you good night, he published on his account Instagram a daring selfie in which she appears wearing a thin white nightgown, from which she dropped one of the straps, thus exposing part of one of her breasts; she covered the essentials with her arm, achieving a very sensual image; the message she wrote to her fans was: “When for no reason or reason you feel beautiful! Good night to my lovers my Malicious! My energy continues in the rebirth that comes with turning one more year or one less year to leave behind what made you lethargic? Happy birthday to me 🎁⏱💋🙏🏻😎🥂🎉🎈🎂 ♥ ️ “

These have been very intense days for the beautiful Venezuelan actress, because on December 6 she turned 45, celebrating it with her daughter and friends: “Thanks to my manager and ally in achieving our dreams @danielferrerc To my friends and accomplices to be happy! I am very blessed and I know it thank God! I love you happy birthday 🎁🎉 to me! “

After being a winner in the reality show “The house of the famous” Alicia made herself look spectacular, and in a video she recorded on the beach (in which she shows off her figure in a minibikini) she thanked her loyal fans, who have accompanied her both in her failures and in her successes.

