In a thong and showing everything, Karol G turns the public on by singing vallenato

Karol G has not stopped giving something to talk about since he began his musical tour of several countries. The singer has been in the headlines of various media for her terrible fall, the reunion with Anuel, her concert with some inmates, and now Internet users turned on social networks commenting on the tiny thong she has been wearing in her presentations.

The Colombian came to Medellín, her hometown, to give one of her best concerts at the Atanasio Girardort, since it would be 15 years since she began her musical career and she had to celebrate it in style.

As a way to celebrate with his countrymen, Karol wearing an original outfit that consisted of a white bodysuit with laces and tall boots of the same color, invited accordionist María Silena Ovalle to sing one of Colombia’s traditional genres, vallenato.

“I need my accordionist here who wants to sing me a vallenato. I know you all know her, another bichota in the accordion“Said the singer when announcing her guest on stage.

The audience was so excited to see them together on stage that immediately the screams echoed in the venue. The interpreter of “Ay Dios Mio” walked all over the stage very inspired singing her song and wearing her sensual bodysuit that highlighted her figure and of course, her bulging rear.

Reunion with Anuel

Before arriving in Colombia, the singer appeared in Puerto Rico at a concert where she was surprised by her ex-partner, Anuel AA.

Without a doubt, she did not expect his appearance on stage, but they both knew they were happy and excited to be together again, even though their relationship has already ended.

They both sang, danced and spoke some emotional words in front of the audience. Apparently, it was there that they made peace and celebrated it in the dressing rooms.

“I have no words to describe this moment … 100 thousand things went through my head between what was before, what we live and how things have been transformed,” he wrote after the concert on his Instagram profile, accompanying a photo of the two very embraced behind the dais.

“They were many years of happiness together and although that stage of our lives ended, loyalty and gratitude remain intact,” the singer concluded.