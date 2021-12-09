In last audio, he spoke about threats before he died

Was Jenni Rivera threatened with death? Was your plane crash in which you lost your life caused? Did the narco have to see? These are the questions that remain unsolved in the case of Jenni Rivera, La Diva de la Banda. For this reason, it is important to rescue the last interview that the presenter Pepe Garza made with the famous, which should not be made public unless something happened to him.

In 2019, years after his death and in the presence of two of his children, Pepe Garza made the conversation public. The audio of the interview begins with a phrase that announces the sensitivity of the subject:

“It is an interview that we hope will never air. There is a situation in Mexico that is putting the lives of many artists at risk ”, the presenter is heard in the audio.

With the firmness that characterized the Diva de la Banda, she begins her narration:

“Every weekend that I am working in Mexico I am risking my life … I continue to do this for the love of what one does and the love I have for my audience, “he says.

With a pause, Pepe Garza stops the recording and questions the children of the famousto “Has your mother ever told you that she had been threatened?”, I ask.

La Chiquis, daughter of the Diva de la Banda, responds:

“That year I do remember that my mother had commented that they had called her not to go to a city in Mexico, so that they would not kill her, she always showed her face, she entrusted herself to God and went and thank God she returned good, ”he said.

While Johnny, Jenni Rivera’s youngest son, explained that the only thing he remembers is when his mother made a request to one of his uncles, Juan Rivera, to be aware of their children and that they never lack money.

The audio of the interview continues:

“Today is Wednesday July 27 and it is 4 in the afternoon, and I wanted to do the interview because today I received an email from a person who is about to do a concert of mine in Arizona and even the FBI contacted them wanting talk to me … they know about the death threats I have received, ”says Jenni Rivera in the audio.

“I feel uneasy, because professional people are already involved, but I have to go and I asked my husband – at that time Esteban Loaiza – not to accompany me, I asked him to stay and stay with my children in case something It happens, because I am going alone, that she does not go with me, especially so that I will not leave my children alone ”, she continues with the narrative.

“I have no idea, my business is not illicit, on the contrary, I work a lot, I do not mess with anyone who is neither good nor bad, I would like people to know that if people have gone to my palenques or if they ask me for photos, no I deny it, I deal with a lot with respect to the people, I do not have problems with any group or any cartel.

I went to the Monterrey arena and there I also received a tweet saying that if I went up to sing, the Zetas were going to kill me, all I did was turn off my phone and go up to sing, obviously I got tense, but I went out to sing ”explained Jenni Rivera.

Before the shocking words, Chiquis Rivera and Johnny interrupt the narration.

“He was born to be a legend,” says the famous woman’s son, “she was sure that she would die in a tragic way, somehow she was obsessed with deaths like Selena’s or Princess Diana herself,” he concludes.

“The year Jenni died, she wanted to rest, she was tired,” Chiquis Rivera said while wiping her tears. In the audio Jenni Rivera also shared that in Michoacán she had also threatened to “cut off her head.”

