In the midst of the Bitcoin crash, another cryptocurrency displaced Dogecoin and made its place among the top 10 in the world

The LUNA token of the cryptocurrency Terra

While the crypto market is in the middle of a sharp decline and Bitcoin fell almost 30 percent, the cryptocurrency Terra gained ground against the trend and managed to position itself in the top 10 of the largest in terms of value of market.

On November 25, Terra had a market value of $ 16 billion. A few days later, on December 3, it was already around $ 29 billion. Although it suffered a correction to USD 25,000 million, it continues to remain in the ranking of the largest cryptocurrencies in the world.

Terra is a blockchain project which seeks to create an entire ecosystem focused on the generation of decentralized finance applications (defi) on a high-speed blockchain and the facility to generate stable cryptocurrencies or “stablecoins”. This type of cryptocurrency anchors its price to other assets, generally the dollar. That means that buying a stablecoin is equivalent in value terms to buying 1 US dollar.

Its price growth not only surprised the market by the rise itself, but it also managed to displace the largest cryptocurrency based on memes, Dogecoin, the apparent favorite of Elon musk. DOGE had remained in the top 10 cryptocurrencies for several months, but is currently in 11th position, holding $ 2 billion below Terra in market value.

Luna displaced Dogecoin

At the beginning of the year, Terra’s LUNA token was priced at $ 0.65. Today it is trading for $ 63 per unit. The variation implies a rise of more than 10 thousand percent so far this year.

The company that owns the cryptocurrency Terra, Terraform Labs, was founded in 2018 by South Koreans Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, based in Singapore. In July 2021, Kown, CEO of Terraform Labs, said in an interview with Forbes: “Luna benefits directly from the economic growth of Terra’s economy and suffers from contractions in Terra’s currency.”

In late September, an update to the Terra protocol was implemented. The goal was to help keep UST, a terra token, tied to the fiat value of Terra. This resulted in around 100 million LUNA tokens burned in the following months, reducing the number of coins on the market and, because of this reduction in supply, the increase in value began. UST, the stablecoin based on Terra, became the third largest cryptocurrency on the market by leaving behind DAI, another stablecoin based on a decentralized finance protocol.

Yanina Orrego, CEO of Capital Ediciones, told Infobae: “When the update called Columbus-5 was rolled out, it started burning LUNA tokens in a massive way. To this is added how well the Terraform Labs team is working, which investors value a lot, and therefore they give their support by buying more tokens. The rise of Terra’s token was caused by a good performance of the team, creating more and more value over the months. The work they have been doing is currently being reflected in the prices “

This was mainly reflected before yesterday, Saturday, December 4. That day the cryptocurrency market lost more than $ 500 billion in value, falling more than 20 percent, from $ 2.44 trillion to $ 1.88. However, in the same period, LUNA gained 18 percent of its value, going from $ 63 per unit to $ 75, thus reaching $ 28 billion in total valuation.

Franco Capelo, CEO of the Institute for Technical Analysis, told Infobae: “LUNA appears to be in support, which means that after a strong correction, it could explode to the upside again. Unfortunately, it is very likely that, if the price of Bitcoin continues to fall, sooner or later it will drag LUNA away. This means that, although its price could continue to increase, it needs to be accompanied by the rest of the crypto market, otherwise the correction may become even greater, and continue to fall “.

