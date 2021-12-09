In the shower and modeling a daring bikini: María León raises the temperature with a VIDEO

Tremendous surprise was taken by the followers of the singer and actress, Maria Leon after he shared a video on his Instagram account in which he made it more than clear that he has one of the most enviable figures in the entertainment industry.

As you know, since her beginnings in the entertainment industry, the ex-vocalist of Playa Limbo has been characterized by her unquestionable talent for music and by having one of the best bodies in the world of entertainment.

For this reason, his recent publication made on the social network did not go unnoticed by absolutely no one because in just a few seconds it went viral as it stole millions of sighs among Internet users.

María León shows off figure while showering

In front of her more than two and a half million followers, the interpreter of songs such as “Piss me off respect”, “Ask for permission” and “El tiempo de ti” shared a fiery recording in which she enjoys a relaxing shower.

The video became the sensation of Internet users as the young woman showed off her statuesque figure while modeling a spectacular military green swimsuit, which fit her perfectly and her millions of fans let her know.

In just a few minutes, the publication has more than 45 thousand reproductions and endless comments; Most Internet users agree that María León has a heart attack figure because in the publication she made it more than clear.

Who is María León?

Maria Leon She is a 36-year-old singer born in the state of Zapopan in the state of Jalisco; The young woman reached much of her popularity after being the lead singer of the pop band, Playa Limbo, one of the most popular a few years ago.

After succeeding in music, the young woman ventured into the world of acting to star in plays such as “I can’t get up today: The musical” and “Chicago The Musical.”

A few months ago, she was the winner of the second season of the reality show Who is the mask ?, where she gave life to the character of Disco Ball.

