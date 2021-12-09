Innovation in medicine: today it is possible to make the invisible visible

Through the use, among other techniques, of augmented reality, sensors, navigation guides or image fusion, tumors that were not previously perceived can be seen

From open operations to endoscopies and laparoscopic surgeries. From percutaneous surgeries and new tumor ablation techniques to robotic interventions that are performed in the most advanced operating rooms. Thanks to the generation of knowledge and the development and scientific research, Surgical practice has come a long way, and has advanced in extraordinary ways to be able to offer increasingly safe, precise and efficient operations for the benefit of patients.

A long time ago, a concept that was well established in medical knowledge meant that only what could be seen could be treated. Technological development through, it is now possible to make the invisible visible within a human body. How? Through the use, among other techniques, of augmented reality, sensors, navigation guides or image fusion, through which tumors that were not previously perceived can be seen.

For patients, the evolution of surgical procedures towards increasingly less aggressive and invasive practices translates into a reduction in eventual complications compared to open surgery, a reduction in recovery processes, less painful post-surgery and a higher quality of life.

Robotic surgery will replace laparoscopic excisions. Following closely the developments that are being carried out by the best research centers in the world, it can be inferred that, in the not too distant future, laparoscopic surgery will be considered a transition stage, serving as a link between open and semi-open operations. or fully automated.

In light of the changes described, it is necessary to rethink many models of operation that make up medical practice and training. Among other points, it is necessary to implement a new organization scheme for specialties. We must move towards a more modern model that is patient-centered and not focused on the needs of professionals.

Doctors must deploy a broad perspective to face surgeries, ablations and other treatments. Observing the whole and designing a planning help to improve the results. For this reason, in the treatment of cancer the discussion between surgeons, oncologists, radiologists and other specialists is so important. Between all of us, in each case, we must offer what we believe is best to agree on how to do and how to accompany.

In order to expand knowledge and promote the creation and implementation of new techniques, articulation and cooperation are also required. Among whom? Between the actors of the public sector and the private sector that intervene in the field of health, between universities and hospitals, and also between different careers and inter-specialties.

In this sense, Foundations and medical institutions face the primary challenge of generating, more and more spaces for creativity, to generate value and create a network that aspires to excellence.

With the development of new techniques, the training of professionals is a key aspect, in which these organizations must also work hard. The possibilities that online learning offers today are limitless. Geographic barriers are no longer an impediment to accessing knowledge and virtual classrooms increasingly present more innovative and interactive environments to improve.

The use of virtual learning in surgical education must continue to grow. In our profession, we must move towards a permanent employment of coeducational education. There are already studies that show a significant improvement in academic performance when taught using a blended learning style compared to a traditional teaching method.

Last but not least: knowing how to communicate, empathize, a sense of integrity, commitment and ethics must always be present. They are inalienable concepts that every doctor must value, beyond the changes that revolutionized our profession.

