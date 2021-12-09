Intel will be the great beneficiary of the rumored march of AMD to Samsung Foundry, and is that the latest industry reports reveal that after this move, Intel to become TSMC’s second best customer, which will ensure a supply of 20,000 wafers per month at a 3nm manufacturing processTherefore, the company will be strongly reinforced by accessing a greater number of wafers compared to what was initially planned.

Basically AMD has chosen Samsung Foundry as its new priority partner, who will supply wafers to a 4nm and 3nm manufacturing process, and this could be a mistake that costs the company dearly.

We have already seen how Nvidia has gone to TSMC due to the poor performance of Samsung’s 8nm wafers, performance that has not improved over time. Qualcomm to leave with Intel, but the surprise has been that its new top-of-the-range SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 will also be manufactured by TSMC due to the low rate of return of Samsung wafers, so it seems that AMD has risked everything to a coin in the air that the future will tell us if it has been a great option or a gaffe, since AMD is the only one that will entrust its future to Samsung.

via: Hardwaretimes