Is Elon Musk really a good boss?

Chain CNBC has had access to emails written by Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX as well as the richest person in the world. The eccentric billionaire has made it clear on more than one occasion that he is a peculiar type and in these emails, sent to his workers, you can see his overwhelming personality.

In the first of the emails that have been leaked, Musk uses a cordial tone. He sent it on October 3 and gives his approval to a suggestion made by one of his partners. In this sense, it gives its approval that workers can listen to music during their working hours as long as only one headset is used.

Permission for music, but with a single earphone or respecting the tastes of others

With this measure, workers can be aware of their tasks and listen to their colleagues but, at the same time, they can listen to the songs that they like the most: “I just wanted to say that I am very supportive of music in the factory, as well as any little touch make work more enjoyable. ”





“A partner just sent me a note asking if we could have a headphone for listening to music so the other ear can hear security-related issues. That sounds good. Also, the background music from the speakers is great too as long as there is a reasonable agreement between his colleagues regarding the musical options “, says a Musk who encourages his workers to send him suggestions that can improve the work environment.

There are only three possible responses to his orders:

If in the first email you use a conciliatory and friendly tone – despite being one of the most influential, wealthy and important personalities on the planet – in the second email you can already see a much more authoritative tone typical of a boss.

Musk, the next day, addressed his employees to order them not to waste his time and to just follow his instructions: “If you send an email with explicit instructions, administrators only allow three actions.”





In this way, the billionaire specifies that he can only be asked “for further clarification if what I have said is ambiguous”, comply with the instructions offered or send an email to explain why the order given is incorrect. Here, Musk acknowledges that “sometimes, I’m just wrong” and offers the possibility of rectification.