Is Xiaomi’s Mi Band 5 a better buy than the Mi Band 6?

When you think of an activity tracker, the Xiaomi Mi Band it is always found for reference. The Asian company has managed to create a really attractive device that, as the generations have passed, has also gained in benefits by increasing (slightly, it must be said) its price. This perhaps has led you to a great tessitura now that we have the Christmas holidays just around the corner: is the Mi Band 6 much better than the 5? Is it worth the jump? Is it a good Christmas present?

Well, we are going to try to answer these and other questions so that you can get rid of doubts.

The Mi Band 6, the latest of the latest

It is clear that if you have decided on an activity bracelet, giving away the Xiaomi Mi Band is a fantastic option – if not the best. This model offers fantastic performance and a very fair price for the qualities it has. In that sense, the logical thing is to think about acquiring the newest version. And is that the Mi Band 6 has “everything”: a AMOLED display 1.56-inch color, a battery that lasts up to 14 days, Bluetooth 5.0 and a discreet design that is very comfortable to wear on the wrist.

He does not skimp on either functions: measure your heart rate, monitor your breathing, measure your blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), monitor how you sleep, keep track of your menstrual period (if that is the case) and record a good amount of sports, perfect for doing a more accurate tracking of your activity while you exercise.

Nobody doubts the possibilities of this gadget whose price, despite having risen compared to the previous generation, is still very attractive. The thing is, is it really worth that much? Or can you save almost half and be just as satisfied with the older generation?

Is it much better than the Mi Band 5?

No one doubts that the Mi Band 6 is qualitatively better than the Mi Band 5. It is a fact that it brings more options and also costs more, so the theory tells us that it will be better. The issue here is whether or not that improvement compensates you for the difference in price they have.

I have tried both bracelets and I really believe that not everyone needs the Mi Band 6 version. Yes, its screen is somewhat larger, it has SpO2 measurement, it charges somewhat faster and (here comes perhaps its greatest advance) it registers up to 30 different sports activities -the Mi Band 5 only 11. But it costs almost twice as much as its previous generation (at least now that it is on sale at Amazon).

If with its eleven sports records is enough, you do not need to measure your oxygen saturation and the screen magnification does not mean much to you, I think it is smartest buy (or give away) the Mi Band 5 and save you some money.

Of course, buy which one you buy, something you can be clear about: it is possibly the best investment you have made in an activity bracelet in a long time. The Mi Band remains unrivaled.

