The Dutch pilot Max verstappen (Red Bull), that the Formula One world title is played with the British Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) next Sunday at the Abu Dhabi GP, anticipated that It will be “an exciting race” and he hopes to “finish the season in the best possible way”. Follow the race for Star +.

“We have had many victories and good times this year, we have been very competitive in general, compared to previous seasons. As a team, we can be satisfied and proud of what we have achieved“, explained the Dutch in a statement from the team.



Verstappen, leader of the World Cup although tied on points with Hamilton, assures that the team “he is going to give everything to win this championship“He added:” It is going to be an exciting race and we want to finish the season in the best possible way. “

“I am excited to return to Abu Dhabi. We have lost a bit of rhythm in the last few races but I hope that is not the case this weekend, “he stressed.

Verstappen noted that the Yas Marina circuit has undergone changes from last year. “The track is faster now. It will be interesting to see how that affects the setup of the car. It’s very It is important to have a good qualification in Abu Dhabi and we hope to do so“.