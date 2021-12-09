It was not veganism: Catherine Siachoque explained why Miguel Varoni “got dry”

Miguel Varoni to Catherine Siachoque. Photo: Instagram @soyvaroni

The famous Colombian actress Catherine Siachoque broke the silence and revealed the reasons why her husband, the also renowned actor Miguel Varoni, She lost so much weight and recently shocked her fans around the world.

It should be remembered that a few weeks ago, Miguel revolutionized social networks after he was seen with a shocking physical change: very thin, with more gray hair and, according to Internet users, He looked “very finished”, with dark circles and looked much older than the 56 he currently has.

After rumors that Miguel was enthusiastic and that even, some dared to say that the remembered actor of embodying ‘Pedro, the scaly’ had separated from Catherine, The Bogota woman held an interview and provided details about it.

“People, I clarify, everyone is saying that Miguel is so skinny because he became vegan. I would be a bone and what I am is envious to see Miguel so skinny “, The actress said in an interview on Instagram with the Venezuelan writer Indira Páez, who asked her about the issue, where Siachoque also said that the covid-19 had a negative impact on her husband, so she considers that this also influenced.

“I think I have never seen someone lose weight so fast, they became so dry, dry, dry and I know a friend, also, who after the covid was like inflamed. I tell him, if he had hit me, he would have been inflamed too, this one was very skinny, bless God, “said Catherine.

Here the statements:

It is worth remembering that the artist’s followers were shocked by his physical change and were so concerned that they began to rumor that he had a severe illness, in fact, they left several comments on social networks where they asked him “What happened, mompirri?” , “Are you okay, friend?”, “Someone explain what is happening”, wrote his followers on social networks.

After these speculations and, according to the program I know everything, the actor is in perfect health, only, at this moment, You are applying a new eating plan that has caused changes in your physique. The reason he’s lost so much is because he’s been on a strict vegan diet for a few months now. The same that his wife, Catherine Siachoque, has applied for several years.

However, comments continued to appear on social media: “He looks extremely thin, what did he do?” “Could it be that his weight loss has to do with some new role or production?”; “Why is he so thin, I don’t understand”; “It looked better before, when it was more robust ”; “Miguel, you are too thin and you look a little old”; “If you are a public figure and expose your things in networks, then answer dear friend. We worry … you look bad. God bless you”, Netizens said.

It should be noted that Catherine, who is remembered for her participation in multiple productions such as ‘Without breasts, there is paradise’ where she played ‘Hilda’, also had a surprising change of look that, like that of her partner, caused multiple comments and reactions.

Through his official Instagram account, where he has more than 4.8 million followers, Siachoque showed the haircut and makeup change which was done a few months ago but only until this week did it begin to resonate with public opinion.

Some of the comments that the famous artist earned were: “Uff you look beautiful Cathe”; “Years do not pass you, woman”; “Oh, but that Varoni is really lucky with that beautiful female”; “With both looks you look beautiful” and many others.

KEEP READING:

These are some of the constructions that inspired the creation of the Madrigal de Encanto house

Luisa Fernanda W and her attempt to play the accordion: did her son Máximo like it?