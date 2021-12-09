“It’s more than statistics, he’s the revelation player in Ligue 1, a fighter”

2021-12-09

He already did andl L’Equipé dedicating a whole page to him filling him with praise, now he was made by one of the columnists belonging to one of the most important media in France, where Alberth elis does not stop ringing. After scoring his fifth goal in the last seven games, nine overall, the Honduran forward has not stopped making headlines with him Girondins of Bordeaux where the France Blue medium, who on the first occasion anticipated the relief that would be ‘La Panterita’, lent himself to throw flowers at the ’29’ sailor.

Scoring in front of Lorient, Metz, Strasbourg, PSG and Lyon, He is has been most notable for his collective sacrifice, which places him on a notch above the debuting players in the French league this season, where for Lionel Messi it has not been easy after only scoring once in the same number of games in the season. catracho. Alberth, according to the journalist Clement carpentier, who works for one of the most important newspapers of France, 20 Minutes (whose name is in honor of the reading time it takes to consume the printed edition), is the relief of the current campaign in the League 1 next to the Cameroonian midfielder Jean onana, who was champion with Lille and is now his partner in Bordeaux. “The Honduran panther is a real danger right now. Since returning from injury in early October, Elis is simply the top scorer in the Ligue 1 championship. He has scored five goals in nine games in the last two months. Last weekend we could have even conceded a small assist on Bordeaux’s first goal, ultimately deemed an own goal. But above all, Alberth elis It is more than statistics, it is above all a constant fighter ”, he began. Carpentier his story about He is.