James Webb Space Telescope: The Most Powerful ‘Time Machine’ Is About To Go Live | NASA | Astronomy | Science

The engineering teams of the POT have confirmed with their latest tests that the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), a direct successor to the mythical Hubble, is ready to launch off Earth on Wednesday, December 22 at 7.30 am EST (same time for Peru) from the Kourou Spaceport, located in French Guyana.

This cosmic observatory is named in honor of the late James Edwin Webb, who was NASA’s second administrator between 1961 and 1968. It is an international mission made up primarily of members of space agencies from the United States, Europe, and Canada.

“It will explore every phase of cosmic history, from the interior of our solar system to the most distant galaxies in the early universe, and everything in between. Webb will reveal new and unexpected discoveries and help humanity to understand the origins of the universe, as well as our place in it ”, it is described in a statement from NASA.

Over the years, the investment in this new space observatory is expected to pay off. Photo: NASA

A look to the past

Among its tools, the James Webb telescope has MIRI, a detector built to see so far that it will show us what the cosmos was like just hundreds of millions of years after the Big Bang, the most accepted model of the origin of the universe. , whose current age is estimated at 13.8 billion years.

This spacecraft will give countless looks at the past universe, in astronomical terms, as a powerful “time machine” – as NASA called it – a fairly widespread process.

How do you explain the operation of this “time machine”? Information from the cosmos comes mainly through the reflection of light or its emission. Light travels at an average speed of 300,000 kilometers per second in a vacuum.

Without going that far, we appreciate the Sun how it was 8.3 minutes in the past because its rays take that long to reach Earth.

The most distant galaxies, like the ones Webb will see, are more than 13 billion light-years away. That is, its light took all that time to reach the telescope, so we will see them as they were 13,000 million years ago.

From the opposite perspective, a telescope from a very distant civilization pointed towards our planet would capture a totally different era, such as the dominance of the dinosaurs or the slow evolution of the hominids.

In addition, James Webb has been designed with a primary mirror of 18 hexagons, three times the size of Hubble’s, which together form a primary mirror 6.5 meters in diameter. Your secondary mirrors will eliminate potential optical failures to provide images with higher resolution and stability.

Parts of the James Webb Telescope. Photo: NASA

New worlds seen like never before

Its state-of-the-art cameras, as well as its coronagraphs and spectrographs that coexist with the spacecraft, will recognize astronomical objects with weak illumination. In this way, the planetary transit of other worlds will be much better captured using this revolutionary telescope, whose investment cost would exceed $ 10 million.

Planetary transit is called the passage of a planet in front of the surface of its parent star. It is the most effective method to date for detecting worlds outside the solar system.

This animation shows how a drop in the observed brightness of a star can indicate the presence of a planet passing in front of it. Photo: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

As this robotic probe will observe the universe in the infrared spectrum, it will have facilities in investigating atmospheres of planets with methane, a gas related to biological evolution, that is, to the development of life.

Faced with this scientific method quoted in The Guardian, Professor Gillian Wright, director of the UK Center for Astronomy Technology in Edinburgh, said: “To begin with, infrared is the perfect part of the spectrum to look through dust. , and that’s important because stars and planets form in dusty regions. “

He added that the data from the space observatory will be “crucial” and that it will provide “an important way of looking at the formation of promising planets in our own galaxy.”

What are the differences between the Hubble telescope and the James Webb?

The field of view of the James Webb probe will be greater than that of the Hubble telescope. In addition, the primary mirror of the new ship is three times larger than that of its predecessor.

Illustration of the primary mirror of the James Webb. Photo: NASA

The JWST has a sunshade the size of a tennis court. This critical component serves to protect the telescope’s optics from any heat source. It measures 21 x 14 m and will remain compact until opened in space. The tests were already carried out on Earth in 2020.

Only the base of the James Webb Space Telescope measures 22 x 12 m; however, it weighs half that of Hubble.

Unlike the Hubble telescope, which orbits in sync with Earth, JWST will orbit the Sun 1.5 million kilometers from us.

To be more specific, JWST will move near the Earth-Sun Lagrange point (L2).

A Lagrange point is one of the five positions in an orbital system where an object can remain influenced by the gravity of two more massive objects.

For example, for an artificial satellite, those objects are the Earth and the Moon.

Likewise, James Webb will focus on seeing the universe in the infrared spectrum; Hubble does this in ultraviolet and optical wavelengths.