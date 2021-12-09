James Webb Space Telescope: The Most Powerful ‘Time Machine’ Is About To Go Live | NASA | Astronomy | Science

The engineering teams of the POT have confirmed with their latest tests that the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), a direct successor to the mythical Hubble, is ready to launch off Earth on Wednesday, December 22 at 7.30 am EST (same time for Peru) from the Kourou Spaceport, located in French Guyana.

