Jenni Rivera: 9 years after her death, they are the other companions of “La Diva de la banda” who also died

East December 9 is the ninth death anniversary of Jenni Rivera, who lost his life unexpectedly after a plane crash in a flight from Monterrey to Toluca, and from there then move to CDMX and fulfill their work commitments, but this could not be.

It is already nine years since the departure of “The Diva of the band” and around her death, throughout all these years, there have been various theories in which they indicate that the singer is still alive, however, none of them have been proven.

Who was he traveling with that fateful day?

That night, the singer was traveling accompanied by your work team, which used to accompany her to almost all her presentations, as if it were a joke of fate, andAt dawn on December 9, they shared a Photography, which would be the last one they took, where all those who lost their lives that night appear.

“We are returning to Mexico City… Jenni Rivera, Arturo, Gigi and me. I love them!” It was the last thing that Jacob Yebale wrote on his social networks along with what would be the last photograph where “La Diva de la banda” would appear.

In this trip, as we already mentioned, Jenny She did not travel alone, she was accompanied by her public relationsist Arturo rivera, Jacob Yebale who was the one who shared the last photograph of everyone and who was also the makeup artist of the Diva, the stylist Jorge Armando Sanchez, his lawyer Mario Macias Pacheco, and of course, the pilot was also traveling Miguel Perez Soto and the co-pilot Alessandro Torres, these last three do not appear in said image.

Who was Arturo Rivera?

Many claimed that Arthur He was a relative of Jenni due to the coincidence of the last name, but no, he was her public relationsist, and also Arturo was one of the singer’s best friends. However, Arthur was much more than all of the above, for He was a well-known publicity writer and journalist, worked with greats of regional Mexican music such as The Banda El Recodo, Recoditos, El Mimoso, Pepe Águilar and of course Jenni Rivera, among many others.

Arturo, in the year 2000, set up his own public relations agency which he called “AR Prensa y RP”, but he was also a great journalist and was graduate of the PART University (Art, Radio and Television Journalism).

As a journalist, Arthur worked in endless media such as El Universal Graphic, El Universal, TV and Novels it was also founder of the Musical Fury Magazine in this publication he worked until the year 2000 as Editorial Coordinator.

